LaMarcus Aldridge lifts Spurs with 41-point night against Grizzlies

The Spurs are glad to have Tony Parker back, especially LaMarcus Aldridge.

Aldridge set his San Antonio high with 41 points and the Spurs spoiled J.B. Bickerstaff’s debut as Memphis coach, beating the Grizzlies 104-95 on Wednesday night to hand them their ninth straight loss.

Aldridge established a season best for the second consecutive game, topping his 33-point outing Monday against Dallas. It’s not a coincidence that the 211-cm forward has enjoyed two big games in a row since Parker returned.

“He’s a big-time pick-and-roll player, and that’s what I love to do,” Aldridge said. “I think he benefits from having me out there and vice versa. He got me going early, found me two or three easy ones and after that I was good to go.”

Aldridge scored 17 of San Antonio’s first 19 points, going 6 for 7 from the field and 3 of 3 on 3-pointers. He finished 17 for 24 from the floor while falling three points shy of the career high he set with Portland.

“LaMarcus was just hot. He had a great game,” said Memphis’ Tyreke Evans, who scored a team-high 22 points.

Parker had 10 points and five assists while playing 18 minutes in his second game back since undergoing surgery to repair a torn left quadriceps tendon.

The Spurs took their largest lead at 66-51 three minutes into the third quarter after Parker set up Aldridge for 19- and 20-foot jumpers.

“Tony’s very knowledgeable,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “His IQ in the pick-and-roll is off the charts. He makes us a better team with pick-and-roll. It helps players and helps the bigs because they know where the ball is coming from and Tony knows how to deliver it.”

San Antonio, which became the first NBA team with 10 home wins this season, has won three straight overall.

The Grizzlies continued to play short-handed in their first game since coach David Fizdale was fired. Memphis was without Mike Conley, Chandler Parsons, Mario Chalmers and Brandan Wright.

The Grizzlies have not won since beating Portland on Nov. 7, but they found some hope against the Spurs after a lackluster effort in a 98-88 loss Sunday against Brooklyn in their final game under Fizdale.

“I think (it was) something we can build on,” Memphis veteran Marc Gasol said. “Some of the mistakes that were made, now you can coach them. I thought in the previous games, a lot of the mistakes we were making were hard to coach. It’s a lot of indecisive doubt among guys and when guys have doubt, it seems like they’re not giving the effort. But tonight everybody was on the same page.”

Gasol finished with 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting.

Rockets 118, Pacers 97

In Houston, James Harden had 29 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds and the Rockets rolled past Indiana.

Thaddeus Young cut the lead to 10 with a hook shot with about eight minutes left. The Rockets put it away with a 16-4 run that made it 110-88 with about four minutes left.

Trevor Ariza made a 3-pointer in that stretch and Ryan Anderson added two finished with 19 points.

The Pacers missed numerous shots, were called for defensive three seconds and committed an offensive foul to allow the Rockets to pad the lead.

Houston improved to 12-1 this month, with the only loss coming on Nov. 14 against Toronto.

Young had 23 points for the Pacers.

Magic 121, Thunder 108

In Orlando, Aaron Gordon had 40 points and 15 rebounds to help the Magic end a nine-game losing streak with a victory over struggling Oklahoma City.

Russell Westbrook hit five 3s and scored 20 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter for the Thunder. He shot 7-for-10 on 3s and added 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Oklahoma City lost for the fifth time in six games and dropped its seventh straight on the road.

Elfrid Payton added 19 points for the Magic, and Evan Fournier had 16.

Timberwolves 120, Pelicans 102

In New Orleans, Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points to help Minnesota beat the Pelicans in a game that saw New Orleans forward Anthony Davis ejected for the first time in his career.

Jimmy Butler and Gorgui Dieng had 19 points each for the Timberwolves.

With Minnesota leading 45-43 in the second quarter, Davis was called for a technical foul. Fifteen seconds later, he picked up his second technical and was ejected. Minnesota responded by finishing the half on a 17-6 run to take a 62-49 lead into halftime.

Davis finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 27 points.

Knicks 115, Heat 86

In New York, Enes Kanter had 22 points and 14 rebounds and the Knicks beat Miami despite losing Kristaps Porzingis to a sprained right ankle after 2½ minutes.

Back after missing three games with back spasms, Kanter had his way against a Heat team missing starting center Hassan Whiteside because of left knee soreness, going 7 of 9 from the field.

New York dropped all three games Kanter missed, its longest skid since starting 0-3, but shot 60 percent and led by as much as 30 points with its center back.

Porzingis had started quickly, making his first two shots before he was hurt chasing the ball near the baseline by the Miami bench. Justise Winslow stepped on his foot, causing Porzingis’ ankle to turn awkwardly, and he was helped to the locker room during a timeout.

The Knicks said X-rays were negative and that their leading scorer was available to return, but they later ruled out a return in the third quarter. There was no need by then the way they were playing.

Courtney Lee added 17 points for the Knicks. Kelly Olynyk had 18 for the Heat.

76ers 118, Wizards 113

In Philadelphia, Ben Simmons had 31 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and overcame a Hack-a-Shaq strategy, leading the 76ers past Washington.

Joel Embiid had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and Dario Saric added 24 points to help the Sixers win for the sixth time in eight games. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 22 points for the Wizards.

Washington nearly overcame a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter and spent the final five minutes intentionally fouling Simmons, who entered the game shooting 56.6 percent. He went 15-for-29, but made six of his last eight. His 24 attempts in the fourth were an NBA record for a quarter, according to ESPN Stats & Info, and the 29 overall set a league mark for rookies.

Pistons 131, Suns 107

In Detroit, Reggie Jackson scored 23 points and the Pistons beat Phoenix for their third straight victory.

Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley each scored 20 points, and Andre Drummond had 13 points and matched a career best with seven assists in Detroit’s highest-scoring game of the season.

The Pistons improved to 14-6 overall, 8-2 at home in their first season at Little Caesars Arena, and 7-1 against the Western Conference.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 22 points, and rookie Josh Jackson had a career-high 20.

Phoenix has lost four out of five and is 1-2 on a six-game trip.

Raptors 126, Hornets 113

In Toronto, Kyle Lowry scored a season-high 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 30 and the Raptors beat Charlotte to improve to 7-1 at home.

Lowry made career-high eight 3-pointers.

Dwight Howard had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets. They lost their seventh straight road game and dropped to 1-9 away from home.

Nets 109, Mavericks 104

In Dallas, DeMarre Carroll scored 15 of his 22 points in the third quarter to help Brooklyn beat the Marvericks.

Carroll put the Nets ahead for good at 78-76 on a 3-pointer with 2:03 remaining in the third quarter.

Trevor Booker had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Spencer Dinwidde added 19 points for the Nets.

Harrison Barnes had 17 points for Dallas, Maxi Kleber added a career-high 16, and Dwight Powell had 14.

Warriors 127, Lakers 123 (OT)

In Los Angeles, after struggling from long range all night, Stephen Curry hit two quick 3-pointers to open overtime and Golden State outlasted the Lakers.

The victory prevented the Warriors from losing two straight games for the first time this season.

Kevin Durant led Golden State with 29 points, while Curry added 28 and Klay Thompson 20. Curry had 13 points in overtime.

Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 32 to lead the Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jordan Clarkson had 21 each, and Julius Randle scored 20. Rookie point guard Lonzo Ball finished with 15 points and 10 assists.