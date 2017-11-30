Boston’s Tuukka Rask halts four-game losing streak

Tuukka Rask heard the question about personally needing to string together some wins and didn’t hesitate to answer.

“I need them. I need them,” he said, smiling, after the Boston Bruins hung on for a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

Rask made 19 saves to snap his four-game losing streak, providing a solid effort with coach Bruce Cassidy facing some fans’ desire to play backup Anton Khudobin more.

“We need both goaltenders to be good for us to excel as a team,” Cassidy said. “Tuukka needs his reps as well. He’s a good goalie. He made those big saves and we got him that extra goal.”

Charlie McAvoy and Riley Nash scored first-period goals as the Bruins totally controlled the opening 20 minutes and into the second.

“You’re watching the shot clock and you try not to — it was like 30-6 or something,” Rask said. “You knew they were going to come.”

Boston outshot the Lightning 32-12 through two periods.

Torey Krug also scored and Brad Marchand assisted on the first two goals for the Bruins, who opened a 3-0 lead to post their fifth win in six games. Boston improved to 13-3 in its last 16 at home against the Lightning.

Steven Stamkos and Andrej Sustr scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves. Tampa Bay, which entered the game with the NHL’s best record, lost for the third time in four games following a season-high five-game winning streak.

Criticized lately for his uneven play combined with recent solid performances by backup Khudobin, Rask raised his record to just 4-8-2 this season. Khudobin is 7-0-2.

Rask flashed his pad to block Ryan Callahan’s tip from in close late in the game.

The Bruins came out strong in the opening period, firing 19 shots on goal en route to a 2-0 lead after one.

“We looked like a team that was coming off a back-to-back in the first period,” Stamkos said. “We didn’t have our legs. They came out hard. They dominated us.”

Canadiens 2, Senators 1

In Montreal, Carey Price made 25 saves to lead the Canadiens to their third straight win.

Jonathan Drouin and Phillip Danault scored in the second period for the hosts.

Price improved to 3-0-0 while allowing just two goals on 100 shots since he returned last week after missing 10 games with a lower body injury.

Mark Stone scored his 14th goal for Ottawa, which has lost seven games in a row for its longest skid since also going 0-6-1 in 2012.

The Senators have not won since sweeping a pair of games from Colorado in Stockholm, Sweden, on Nov. 10-11.

Ducks 3, Blues 2

In St. Louis, Antoine Vermette scored twice and John Gibson stopped 37 shots to help Anaheim snap a four-game skid.

Kevin Roy also tallied for the Ducks, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead before holding on for the win. Vermette snapped an 11-game scoreless drought with his first multigoal game since Nov. 25, 2015.

Kyle Brodziak scored twice in the game’s final 3:48 for the Blues, who had won four of their previous five.

Avalanche 3, Jets 2 (OT)

In Denver, Nathan MacKinnon netted a power-play goal 59 seconds into overtime after he had a goal waved off 30 seconds earlier to lift Colorado past Winnipeg.

Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist and Nikita Zadorov also scored for the Avalanche. MacKinnon also had an assist and finished November with 20 points — five goals and 15 assists — in 12 games.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 31 shots in his first game since Nov. 18 because of an illness.