Man City drama overshadows Rooney heroics

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola burst onto the field with his fists clenched and leaped into the air. Benjamin Mendy, currently out with a long-term knee injury, hobbled down the touchline in a desperate bid to get a selfie with teammate and match-winner Raheem Sterling.

Ninety meters away, Southampton’s players were on their backs in their own area, distraught at conceding in the sixth minute of injury time.

In a wild finale that sparked an extraordinary explosion of joy from City’s players and coaching staff, Sterling curled home a last-gasp goal with virtually the last kick of the game to give the Premier League leader a 2-1 victory over Southampton on Wednesday.

It needed something special to upstage Wayne Rooney’s hat-trick goal from his own half for Everton on an incident-packed night in England’s top flight.

Sterling managed it.

“It was an astonishing end to the game,” said Guardiola, who was told to calm down by the referee amid his frenzied celebrations. “It means a lot.”

City re-established its eight-point lead over second-place Manchester United thanks to a 12th straight league win. Late goals used to be United’s forte during the glory days under Alex Ferguson, but now it is City mastering the art of scoring the last-gasp winners.

In particular Sterling, who grabbed an 84th-minute winner against Huddersfield on Sunday and also a winner in the seventh minute of injury time against Bournemouth in August.

“I could not control it,” Guardiola said of his behavior after Sterling’s goal, which included a bizarre confrontation with Nathan Redmond as the Southampton winger walked off the field.

“We want to win the league but you have to celebrate when you score in the last breath like that.”

In the night’s other highlight, Rooney demonstrated his enduring class by meeting a goalkeeper clearance with a superbly struck first-time shot from just inside his own half that arrowed into an empty net. It was his, and Everton’s, third goal in a 4-0 win over West Ham.

Mesut Ozil inspired Arsenal to a third straight Premier League win as Huddersfield was thrashed 5-0 at Emirates Stadium.

Alexander Lacazette opened the scoring after three minutes before Ozil took over the game, setting up goals for Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez and then adding a fourth himself — all in the space of four minutes.

Giroud added his second to complete the rout as Arsenal climbed to fourth place.

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score twice in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Stoke and make it 12 goals for the season for the Premier League’s leading scorer.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Liverpool, lofting the ball into the net as Stoke’s defenders claimed it had gone out of play earlier.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was sent to the stands for the second half as his team beat Swansea 1-0 for a fifth league win in six games.

Conte was dismissed from the touchline by referee Neil Swarbrick moments before the interval after furiously protesting the awarding of a Swansea goal kick.

Antonio Rudiger scored the winner with a 55th-minute header.

Chelsea stayed 11 points behind City.

Also Wednesday, Burnley moved above Tottenham and into sixth place thanks to a 2-1 win at Bournemouth, with its goals coming from Chris Wood and Robbie Brady.