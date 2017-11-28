Ex-Colombian soccer executive said Qatar had up to $15 million available for bribes, witness claims at trial

The former president of Colombia’s soccer federation testified Monday that a sports marketing executive told him up to $15 million in bribe money was available for South American officials from Qatari interests ahead of the FIFA executive committee vote to decide the site of the 2022 World Cup.

Taking the witness stand as the trial of three former soccer officials entered its third week, Luis Bedoya said he was introduced to a Qatari television representative by Mariano Jinkis of Full Play Group during a meeting in a Madrid hotel ahead of the 2010 Champions League final. Bedoya said he could not recall the name of the Qatari.

Jinkis said Luis Chiriboga, then president of Ecuador’s federation, was with them, and Juan Angel Napout, then president of Paraguay’s soccer federation, was at an adjacent table. Bedoya testified that he, Napout and Chiriboga were among six heads of South American governing bodies who earlier had agreed to accept bribes from Full Play for signing a marketing and broadcast rights contract in 2010 for future Copa America tournaments.

Bedoya said the Qatari spoke in English as Jinkis translated. Bedoya said after the Qatari left, Jinkis stated that Qatar was seeking South American support in the FIFA executive committee and “he could ask for $10 million or $15 million and he could divide it up between all of the people in the group of six.” Bedoya said Jinkis added “each of us could make $1 million or $1.5 million.”

While none of the six was on the FIFA executive committee for the 2010 vote, Jinkis said Qataris wanted to influence South America’s three voters: Julio Grondona of Argentina, Nicolas Leoz of Paraguay and Ricardo Teixeira of Brazil.