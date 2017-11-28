BYU axes offensive coordinator Ty Detmer after woeful season

Ty Detmer is no longer the offensive coordinator at BYU.

The school announced Monday that the 1990 Heisman Trophy winner “has been relieved” of the offensive coordinator role after two seasons. Detmer remains under contract, however, and could return in a different capacity at the discretion of the new coordinator, who will make decisions on the offensive staff.

The Cougars wrapped up their season at 4-9 after a 30-20 win over Hawaii on Saturday and finished with one of the worst offenses in recent school history. The four-win season is just the second for the program since 1971 and the first losing season since 2004.

Detmer was hired in December 2015 without any previous college coaching experience and was expected to have some growing pains. The Cougars entered the 2017 season with high expectations for Detmer and the offense.

But the Cougars ranked No. 124 in the nation this season with 17.1 points per game and No. 119 with 325.2 yards of total offense per game. Both of those rankings are the worst in the last 40 years of BYU football.

Detmer initially installed a pro-style offense when he was hired but adjusted it to fit the running skills of quarterback Taysom Hill.

Tanner Mangum, who set several BYU passing records as a freshman, was set to take over the program in 2017 as more of a pure passer who was expected to be a better fit for Detmer’s scheme. The junior struggled, throwing for just 192.5 yards per game with eight touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 57.2 completion percentage.

He was lost to injury for two stretches, including the last three games with an Achilles injury.

Head coach Kalani Sitake openly criticized the offense as the season wore on, but did not blame his coordinator.

Detmer could end up as the quarterbacks coach if he is retained— a position many thought he was better suited for originally. There could be more movement among the offensive staff after the next coordinator is hired.