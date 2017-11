Ryoma Nogami, who exercised his domestic free agency option after nine seasons with the Seibu Lions, has decided to sign with the Yomiuri Giants, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

According to the source, the 30-year right-hander, who matched a career high with 11 wins this past season, notified the Lions of his decision on Monday.

Nogami joined the Pacific League team as a second-round draft pick in 2009 and has gone 53-56 with a 4.03 ERA in 207 games.