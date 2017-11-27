Rangers edge Canucks in shootout

The Rangers didn’t lead at any point until the seventh round of the shootout. The still managed to earn their fourth straight victory.

Jimmy Vesey scored the tying goal early in the third period and added the winner in the seventh round of a shootout to give New York a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

“We have to feel good about what we’ve been doing here the past four weeks,” Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist said after his 417th career NHL victory. “We had a tough time but we got it done tonight with a really strong third. But we should definitely feel good about how we’re playing and finding ways to win games. That’s going to help us moving forward.”

Lundqvist made 29 saves to help the Rangers extend their home winning streak to eight games.

Vesey tied it at 5:05 of the third with a nifty forehand-backhand combination for his fifth goal of the season. Rick Nash set up the goal with a spinning pass.

“The third period was our best. It was a little bit of a slow start,” Rick Nash explained who assisted on Vesey’s third-period goal and scored in the shootout. “Good teams find ways to win when they don’t play their best. We found a way to do that.”

Jesper Fast and Michael Grabner also scored for New York. Loui Eriksson, Jake Virtanen and Sam Gagner scored for Vancouver, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots.

Grabner tied it 19 seconds into the third with his 10th goal of the season, beating Markstrom with a wrist shot. Gagner put the Canucks back in front 41 second later. Tomas Vanek forced a turnover behind the net and fed Gagner in the slot.

“They got one right back and that could hurt you, that can demoralize you,” Shattenkirk said about Gagne’s goal. “We gathered ourselves. We realized we had enough time left to just get one more goal. It didn’t feel as hard as a hill to climb like it was earlier in the game.”

Oilers 4, Bruins 2

In Boston, Ryan Strome broke a tie early in the third period and Cam Talbot made 23 saves.

The Oilers won for the second time in six games and beat Boston for the sixth straight time after dropping the previous 13.

Strome scored 2:07 into the third when he took a pass from Leon Draisaitl and wristed a shot from point blank range over goalie Tuukka Rask’s shoulder.

Draisaitl added an empty-netter with 51 seconds remaining.

Hurricanes 4, Predators 3 (SO)

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen scored in the shootout.

Aho beat Juuse Saros with a wrist shot over his blocker on Carolina’s second attempt. After Scott Darling stopped Filip Forsberg’s second attempt for Nashville, Teravainen lifted a backhander over Saros’ left shoulder for the winner.

Josh Jooris, Victor Rask and Justin Williams scored in regulation for the Hurricanes, and Darling made 32 saves. Viktor Arvidsson, Mattias Ekholm and Craig Smith scored for the Predators, and Saros stopped 33 shots. The Predators had won four straight.