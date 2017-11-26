Ai Suzuki ends Japanese money title drought on LPGA tour

Ai Suzuki became the first Japanese to top the Japan LPGA Tour’s money list in four seasons after finishing in a tie for seventh in the LPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup on Sunday.

Suzuki clinched her first career money title by earning ¥4.11 million ($36,854) from the Nov. 23-26 event with a 5-under 283 total. Suzuki, who went into the final round 11 shots off the lead, carded three birdies for a 3-under 69 on Sunday at Miyazaki Country Club.

Taiwan’s Teresa Lu won the tournament with a 15-under-par total of 273, while South Korean Lee Min-young finished four shots behind.

For the season as a whole, Suzuki earned ¥140.12 million ($1.25 million) in prize money, followed by Lee, who won ¥126.43 million ($1.13 million) and Lu.

The last Japanese to claim the earnings title was Rikako Morita in 2013.

“It’s finally over. I had a really rough time and even had trouble sleeping the last three days” said the 23-year-old, who won two LPGA tournaments this season. “I think I did well in the final round. I’m so glad.”