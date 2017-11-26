Auburn tops Alabama, earns SEC title shot

Auburn fans blanketed the field from end zone to end zone just like the last time they got to celebrate a stirring Iron Bowl win.

This time, Jarrett Stidham, Kerryon Johnson and No. 6 Auburn didn’t need a miraculous final play to unleash the celebration. It was a build up to the crescendo as the Tigers beat top-ranked Alabama in a dominating 26-14 win Saturday. Auburn earned a berth in next week’s Southeastern Conference title game against No. 7 Georgia.

The Tigers, an afterthought earlier this season, now have their sights set on one of the four playoff spots. And Auburn coach Gus Malzahn made it clear his two-loss squad deserves a shot. One of his team’s two defeats was to defending national champion Clemson, No. 3 at the time.

“We’ve got to win next week and that’s going to be a handful,” Malzahn said of his upcoming rematch with Georgia. “I don’t know, them experts got it figured out. I don’t think anybody else has played two No. 1 teams and a No. (3) team. Put up our schedule against anybody.”

Auburn fans covered the field in orange and blue after the final play, creating a scene similar to 2013 when the fourth-ranked Tigers beat No. 1 Alabama on a last-play, 109-yard return of a missed field goal. The Tigers went on to the national title game but had lost the three Iron Bowls since. This was Auburn’s biggest margin of victory in the Iron Bowl since winning 49-26 in 1969.

Stidham passed for 237 yards and ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown to set up a rematch with Georgia in the SEC championship game Dec. 2 with a playoff spot almost certainly on the line.

Auburn (10-2, 7-1 SEC, No. 6 CFP) mostly shut down the league’s top scoring offense for their second win in three weeks over the top team in the playoff rankings. They won the Western Division a week after dispatching the Bulldogs with similar precision.

The Crimson Tide (11-1, 7-1) made a rare assortment of mistakes for a team that had appeared to be headed toward a shot at a fourth consecutive SEC title and playoff berth .

Alabama coach Nick Saban said his team still deserves a playoff shot after playing for the national title the past two years and scarcely getting challenged this season.

“I don’t think one game defines who you are,” Saban said. “It certainly doesn’t define this team for who they are. I’m sorry that I could not do a better job as a coach and as a leader.”

Auburn’s Johnson delivered a jump pass for a touchdown and ran 30 times for 104 yards before leaving in the fourth quarter with a right shoulder injury.

Malzahn said after the game Johnson has “a shoulder issue,” but didn’t elaborate on his status for the rematch with Georgia in Atlanta. Johnson had earlier appeared hurt on a run toward the pylon but stayed in for a 1-yard touchdown run on the next play.

The SEC’s leading rusher crumpled to the ground after a carry and walked off the field holding his right arm close to his body with a towel draped over his head. Fans chanted, “Kerryon!” “Kerryon!”

With No. 2 Miami losing Friday night to Pittsburgh, it’s the first time the top two teams in the AP poll have fallen on the same regular-season weekend since Nov. 17, 2012.

Stidham completed 21 of 28 passes and ran for 50 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown scamper early in the fourth quarter. Ryan Davis caught 11 passes for 139 yards.

“I think we’re pretty darn good,” Stidham said. “Coach Malzahn told us it’s never been done in three weeks beating two No. 1 teams, so I think this team is pretty good.”

No. 8 Ohio State 21, Michigan 20

In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Dwayne Haskins replaced injured star J.T. Barrett in the third quarter and No. 8 Ohio State rallied to beat Michigan, the Buckeyes’ sixth straight win in the rivalry.

No. 3 Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 31

In Norman, Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns after being punished for directing a lewd gesture toward the Kansas bench last week, and Oklahoma routed West Virginia to maintain its momentum heading into the Big 12 Championship game.

No. 4 Clemson 34, South Carolina 10

In Columbia, South Carolina, Kelly Bryant threw two touchdowns to Hunter Renfrow and Clemson kept on track for a third straight trip to the College Football Playoff with the victory over rival South Carolina.

No. 5 Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 0

In Minneapolis, Alex Hornibrook threw three touchdown passes without an interception and Wisconsin, remained unbeaten by overwhelming rival Minnesota for its 14th straight victory over the Gophers.

No. 7 Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 7

In Atlanta, Sony Michel ran for 85 yards and a touchdown, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and Georgia protected its playoff hopes.

No. 20 Stanford 38, No. 9 Notre Dame 20

In Stanford, California, K.J. Costello threw two of his career-high four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and Stanford rallied to beat Notre Dame.

No. 12 Penn State 66, Maryland 3

In College Park, Maryland, Trace McSorley threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to cap an outstanding regular season and carry Penn State past Maryland.

No. 15 Washington 41, No. 14 Washington State 14

In Seattle, Myles Gaskin ran for 192 yards and four touchdowns, Washington forced four turnovers, and the Huskies ended Washington State’s hopes for a Pac-12 North title.

No. 17 Memphis 70, East Carolina 13

In Memphis, Tennessee, Riley Ferguson threw for three touchdowns, Darrell Henderson scored twice and rushed for 122 yards and Memphis dominated in a tuneup for the American Athletic Conference title game.

No. 18 Oklahoma State 58, Kansas 17

In Stillwater, Oklahoma, Mason Rudolph passed for 438 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores in his final home game to lead Oklahoma State.

No. 19 LSU 45, Texas A&M 21

In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Danny Etling passed 347 yards and three touchdowns and LSU beat Texas A&M in the regular-season finale for both teams.

No. 21 Michigan State 40, Rutgers 7

In Piscataway, New Jersey, Brian Lewerke threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Michigan State held the ball for more than 47 minutes against Rutgers.

No. 23 Northwestern 42, Illinois 7

In Champaign, Illinois, Justin Jackson ran for 144 yards and a touchdown and Northwestern won its seventh straight, beating Illinois.

Fresno State 28, No. 25 Boise State 17

In Fresno, California, Marcus McMaryion threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns and Fresno State beat Boise State in a preview of the Mountain West title game.