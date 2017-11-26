Resilient Celtics take wind out of Pacers’ sails

Riding a five-game win streak and facing the team with the NBA’s best record, the Indiana Pacers had a chance to make a statement.

The Boston Celtics had other ideas.

Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and Al Horford added 21 to lead the Celtics to a 108-98 victory Saturday night.

“We were just being resilient as usual,” Irving said. “We were able to limit some things (in the third quarter) and we made our push.”

That’s one way to put it.

In a span of 10 minutes, Boston went from trailing 56-47 to leading 82-70. The Celtics outscored Indiana 37-16 in the third quarter and outrebounded the Pacers 11-3. Boston made nearly every facet of the game difficult for Indiana in the third quarter.

And with Indiana center Myles Turner on the bench for much of the period in foul trouble, the Celtics exploited Indiana’s defense both inside and out.

After taking a 54-45 lead into the half, Indiana looked to be in position to push its win streak to six. Lance Stephenson, starting in place of leading scorer Victor Oladipo (bruised right knee), had 12 points in the first quarter to get Indiana off to a solid start.

Domantas Sabonis, getting extra playing time with Turner in foul trouble, had seven points in the second along with Thaddeus Young. Each time the Celtics made a run, the Pacers had an answer.

But after the break, the Pacers went cold, and Boston took advantage.

“For us, it’s a night to learn. When you’re playing at a certain level,” coach Nate McMillan said, “you realize you have to take it to another level when you play a team like (Boston).”

Spurs 106, Hornets 86

In Charlotte, Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge each had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Warriors 110, Pelicans 95

In Oakland, California, Stephen Curry bounced back after an 0-for-10 start and scored 14 of his 27 points in the third quarter.

Mavericks 97, Thunder 81

In Dallas, Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-high 19 points, and Dennis Smith held his own against Russell Westbrook on the rookie guard’s 20th birthday.

76ers 130, Magic 111

In Philadelphia, J.J. Redick hit eight 3-pointers and scored 29 points, and the 76ers cruised without the injured Ben Simmons.

Trail Blazers 108, Wizards 105

In Washington, C.J. McCollum scored 26 points, including seven straight during a 10-0 game-closing run.

Rockets 117, Knicks 102

In Houston, James Harden had 37 points and 10 assists.

Raptors 112, Hawks 78

In Atlanta, Norman Powell scored 17 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 16.

Jazz 121, Bucks 108

In Salt Lake City, rookie Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points and Utah made a season-high 18 3-pointers in a victory over Milwaukee.

Clippers 97, Kings 95

In Sacramento, Blake Griffin made a 10-foot jumper with 3.2 seconds remaining and had a season-high 33 points.