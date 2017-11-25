Wanheng Menayothin retains WBC minimumweight title by unanimous decision over Tatsuya Fukuhara

WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin of Thailand defended his title against challenger Tatsuya Fukuhara on Saturday, winning by a unanimous decision.

Fukuhara, who lost to compatriot Ryuya Yamanaka in the first defense of his WBO minimumweight belt in August, fought tenaciously but was unable to break down the 32-year-old Wanheng.

Wenhang has won all 49 of his career bouts, 17 of them by knockout. The 28-year-old Fukuhara fell to 19-6-6.

No Japanese male has won a world title fight approved by the Japanese Boxing Commission in Thailand in 24 attempts.