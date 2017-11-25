Wanheng Menayothin retains WBC minimumweight title by unanimous decision over Tatsuya Fukuhara
Tatsuya Fukuhara (right) punches Thai champion Wanheng Menayothin in the third round of their WBC minimumweight title fight on Saturday in Thailand. Wanheng retained his title, winning by unanimous decision. | KYODO

NAKHON, RATCHASIMA THAILAND – WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin of Thailand defended his title against challenger Tatsuya Fukuhara on Saturday, winning by a unanimous decision.

Fukuhara, who lost to compatriot Ryuya Yamanaka in the first defense of his WBO minimumweight belt in August, fought tenaciously but was unable to break down the 32-year-old Wanheng.

Wenhang has won all 49 of his career bouts, 17 of them by knockout. The 28-year-old Fukuhara fell to 19-6-6.

No Japanese male has won a world title fight approved by the Japanese Boxing Commission in Thailand in 24 attempts.

