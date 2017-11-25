Mana Iwabuchi lifts Nadeshiko Japan past Jordan in friendly

Mana Iwabuchi’s brace lifted Nadeshiko Japan to a 2-0 away win in a friendly against Jordan on Friday.

Iwabuchi scored twice in the first half with Nadeshiko attacking aggressively from the start.

Japan got on the board in the 27th minute when Iwabuchi scored with her left foot after being on the end of a long ball. She added her second three minutes later at King Abdullah II Stadium.

“I’m glad that I was able to score,” said Iwabuchi, who has 39 caps for Nadeshiko.

However, coach Asako Takakura was not so pleased with the outcome against 50th-ranked Jordan, saying that winning the match was not enough against an opponent that Japan without its best players whipped 7-0 in 2014.

“It was good that Iwabuchi scored twice,” said Takakura, who has been managing the team since 2016. “I wanted the team to bring up our game and score more, considering the difference in the two team’s levels.”

Japan faces South Korea, China and North Korea in its first official tournament under Takakura at December’s East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship.