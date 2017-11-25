Cancer survivor Brian Boyles nets goal on emotional night

Brian Boyle has had some misty moments on ice this season for the New Jersey Devils.

The first was on Nov. 9 when he cried after scoring the first goal in his comeback from chronic myelogenous leukemia. The center was diagnosed with the disease during training camp and missed the first 10 games of the season while undergoing treatment.

The second was Friday when he scored on “Hockey Fights Cancer Night” to help the Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2.

“It’s part of a club you don’t necessarily want to be in,” Boyle said of his fellow cancer survivors who attended the game. “I’m doing really well. I feel great. The support from everybody here, all you guys (gesturing to the fans), unbelievable.”

It was another chapter in an already remarkable story.

The Prudential Center erupted with cheers when Boyle, set up by a beautiful drop pass from Will Butcher, scored at 10:17 of the second period to snap a 1-1 tie.

“He has a flair for the dramatic. It gives you chills,” said Taylor Hall, who sparked the Devils with a goal and two assists. “I can’t imagine what it’s like being him, what he’s been through, what his family’s been through. To come back, play well for us and score on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, it’s awesome to see and puts a lot of things in perspective for us as hockey players.”

Damon Severson also scored for New Jersey and Cory Schneider made 23 saves to improve to 6-1-2 against the team that made him a first-round draft pick in 2004.

The win gave the Devils a sweep of the two-game season series, having beaten the Canucks 2-0 in Vancouver on Nov. 1.

Daniel Sedin and Bo Horvat scored for Vancouver, one of the NHL’s top road teams. The loss ended the Canucks’ three-game road winning streak, including victories in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh to start their current six-game trip.

Predators 2, Blues 0

In St. Louis, Ryan Johansen had a goal and an assist, and Pekka Rinne earned his second shutout of the season.

Capitals 3, Lightning 1

In Washington, Alex Ovechkin and Devante Smith-Pelly each scored a goal, Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots for his first victory of the season and the Capitals ended the Lightning’s six-game road winning streak.

Coyotes 3, Kings 2 (OT)

In Glendale, Arizona, Christian Fischer scored on a rebound with 2:17 left in overtime.

Stars 6, Flames 4

In Dallas, Tyler Seguin had two of his three goals in the third period.

Blue Jackets 5, Senators 2

In Columbus, Cam Atkinson scored twice to extend the Blue Jackets’ league-high winning streak to six games.

Sabres 3, Oilers 1

In Buffalo, Robin Lehner stopped 29 shots and the Sabres snapped a seven-game skid.

Maple Leafs 5, Hurricanes 4

In Raleigh, North Carolina, James Van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist.

Golden Knights 5, Sharks 4 (OT)

In Las Vegas, Jonathan Marchessault took a pass from Shea Theodore and poked the puck past Aaron Dell to give the Golden Knights an overtime victory.

Rangers 2, Red Wings 1 (OT)

In New York, Mats Zuccarello scored 37 seconds into overtime.

Bruins 4, Penguins 3

In Boston, Matt Grzelcyk scored his first career goal.

Islanders 5, Flyers 4 (OT)

In Philadelphia, defenseman Nick Leddy snapped a shot past Flyers goalie Brian Elliott 2:44 into overtime.

Jets 4, Ducks 1

In Anaheim, Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals in the first five minutes.

Wild 3, Avalanche 2 (SO)

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Charlie Coyle and Chris Stewart tallied in the shootout.