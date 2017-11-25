Takuma Asano opens account for Stuttgart

Takuma Asano scored his first goal in the German Bundesliga on Friday, while forward Yuya Kubo’s strike helped seal Belgian club Gent’s 3-1 victory over Mouscron.

Asano, currently on loan from Arsenal, opened the scoring in the 24th minute of Stuttgart’s 1-1 draw with Hanover, preventing an eighth straight away loss and giving Stuttgart its first away point this season.

“To be honest, I feel relieved,” Asano said, despite his team’s failure to win. “It was a game where I was absolutely required to score a goal. I’m happy with the result in that sense.”

Asano pounced on the ball after a teammate’s shot was spilled and found the net for the first time.

“Because I was prepared, I was able to react,” he said.

In the Belgian first division, Kubo scored his fifth goal of the season to put Gent 2-1 up in the 39th minute with a superb individual effort.

Kubo dribbled between two opponents before rolling a soft right-footed shot between two other defenders and beyond the reach of Mouscron keeper Jean Butez at the far post.

Kubo also set up central defender Dylan Bronn to seal the match with a 74th-minute goal.

“It (one goal) is not enough,” Kubo said. “I want to score twice in one game.”