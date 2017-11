Russia withdraws bid to host 2023 FIBA World Cup

Russia has withdrawn its bid to host the 2023 FIBA World Cup, saying that international criticism of the country’s athletes was to blame for the decision.

The decision was announced on Wednesday.

Andrei Kirilenko, the Russian Basketball Federation president and a former NBA All-Star, said the bid was pulled “taking into account the negative attitude of the world sports community to Russian athletes and our country’s sport in general.”

Russia’s doping scandals across various sports have caused it to be stripped of numerous Olympic medals, though Kirilenko didn’t directly link the decision to doping scandals.

That leaves ruling body FIBA with two joint bids for the tournament, one from Argentina and Uruguay, the other from the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Turkey was also a bidder but dropped out Tuesday, saying it wanted to focus on developing basketball at home.