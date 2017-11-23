Hakuho back on track with quick victory

Yokozuna Hakuho made up for his previous day’s defeat by beating Mitakeumi at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday, while the two ozeki lost to lower-ranked wrestlers.

Hakuho (11-1), the only yokozuna remaining in the 15-day meet, ushered sekiwake Mitakeumi (7-5) out of the ring in 2.1 seconds, the day’s shortest match at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.

A day after losing to sekiwake Yoshikaze, Hakuho maintained his one-win lead over No. 12 maegashira Okinoumi and No. 3 Hokutofuji.

Okinoumi (10-2) overpowered 39-year-old No. 13 maegashira Aminishiki (7-5) in the day’s first bout. Aminishiki, the oldest wrestler to fight his way back into the elite makuuchi division, was forced back to the edge of the ring. He attempted to throw Okinoumi, but the 32-year-old held on tight and pushed him out.

Meanwhile, Hokutofuji (10-2) defeated Takayasu (8-4) when he pulled the ozeki forward in their third career encounter.

“I was able to win the way I imagined,” Hokutofuji said. “I’m in a really good shape this meet, so I will do my best in my remaining bouts.”

Fourth-ranked maegashira Ichinojo (8-4) secured his winning record by beating ozeki Goeido (7-5). The two wrestlers held each other’s belts in the center of the raised ring, but the Mongolian earned the victory with an overarm throw.

Endo, the No. 9 maegashira won his sixth straight bout, defeating No. 15 Myogiryu (6-6) with a textbook oshidashi (frontal push) and is the only wrestler with a 9-3 record.

Fifth-ranked maegashira Arawashi (8-4) and top-ranked Takakeisho (8-4) secured winning records as they beat No. 10 Kaisei (7-5) and No. 1 Tamawashi (8-4), respectively.