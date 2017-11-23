Anderson nets winner for Blue Jackets in OT

After missing training camp because of a contract dispute, Josh Anderson has performed at a consistently high level for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

On Wednesday night, he scored two minutes into overtime to give Columbus a 1-0 victory over the Calgary Flames, the team’s fifth straight win.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 22 saves for Columbus in his third shutout this season. Mike Smith turned away 40 shots for Calgary.

It was the first time this season that either team ended regulation scoreless.

“Josh has come in and handled himself really well,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said of his 23-year-old winger. “That was a good shot. Smitty does not give them much. It was a bad turnover and a little bit unlucky bounce by the defenseman, but there is not much room there and (Anderson) buries it.”

The Flames dominated puck possession in the first 90 seconds of overtime before the Jackets pushed into the offensive zone.

Calgary’s T.J. Brodie sought to set up play from behind his own net, but the puck rolled off onto the stick of Nick Foligno, who sent it to Anderson for the game-winner.

“I saw the opening on the high glove,” said Anderson, who has eight goals in 20 games after scoring 17 in 2016-17, his first full season. “I tried to put it in place and it went in.

“I was screaming at the top of my lungs for Nicky there. I really wanted it and (a chance to) seal the game.”

Predators 3, Canadiens 2 (SO)

In Nashville, Filip Forsberg delivered a pair of power-play goals and Kyle Turris had the only goal in a shootout.

Lightning 3, Blackhawks 2 (OT)

In Tampa, Brayden Point scored a power-play goal 3:25 into overtime, and the Lightning rallied again to beat Chicago.

Capitals 5, Senators 2

In Washington, Alex Ovechkin scored his first goal in seven games and Jakub Vrana had two goals for the first time in his career.

Bruins 3, Devils 2 (SO)

In Newark, New Jersey, Charlie McAvoy scored in the 11th round of the shootout to lift Boston to a win over the Devils.

Rangers 6, Hurricanes 1

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast had two goals apiece, including Kreider’s first just 52 seconds into the game.

Panthers 2, Maple Leafs 1 (SO)

In Sunrise, Florida, Nick Bjugstad scored Florida’s only goal in regulation and the game-winning goal in a shootout.

Canucks 5, Penguins 2

In Pittsburgh, rookie Brock Boeser had two goals for the second straight game to lead Vancouver over the Penguins.

Islanders 4, Flyers 3 (OT)

In New York, Josh Bailey scored 32 seconds into overtime to give the Islanders the victory over Philadelphia, extending the Flyers’ losing streak to six games.

Oilers 6, Red Wings 2

In Detroit, Jujhar Khaira scored to break a 2-2 tie in the second period and Edmonton halted a three-game losing streak, while the Wings lost their second straight.

Wild 5, Sabres 4

In Buffalo, Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund each scored two goals for Minnesota. Tyler Ennis also tallied and Mikko Koivu and Ryan Suter each had two assists as the Wild snapped a two-game losing streak.

Minnesota’s Devan Dubnyk made 29 saves.

Jets 2, Kings 1

In Los Angeles, Adam Lowry and Patrik Laine scored as Winnipeg won for the fifth time in 10 games by beating the slumping Kings.

Golden Knights 4, Ducks 2

In Anaheim, Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and two assists, rallying Vegas from a two-goal deficit against the Ducks.

Sharks 3, Coyotes 1

In Glendale, Arizona, Logan Couture scored his team-best 11th goal to help San Jose beat the Coyotes.

Avalanche 3, Stars 0

In Denver, Nathan MacKinnon had three assists, including one off a faceoff with a second remaining in the second period, and Colorado blanked Dallas to remain nearly unbeatable at home, improving to 7-1-1 at home and 7-1-0 at the Pepsi Center. (The Avs’ overtime loss on Nov. 10 in Stockholm against the Ottawa Senators was a home game.)