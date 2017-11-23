Cristiano Ronaldo leads Madrid into last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as defending champion Real Madrid thrashed APOEL 6-0 in Cyprus to reach the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday, while Liverpool blew a three-goal lead in a thriller at Sevilla.

Madrid bounced back from a 3-1 loss at Tottenham in its previous game by crushing APOEL, with four of the goals coming before halftime.

“It was a very good evening for us,” said manager Zinedine Zidane.

“We’re on the right track. We’re doing things well and we’re building in strength. It’s never easy but it was a complete display and we scored quickly.”

The 12-time champions had to wait until the 23rd minute to take the lead through Luka Modric, but a run of five goals in 15 minutes either side of the half sent them through in style.

Karim Benzema put worries about his recent form to bed with a double either side of a Nacho effort, before Ronaldo got in on the act after the break.

The Portuguese climbed highest to power a header into the corner from an inviting Marcelo cross.

Then 32-year-old, who has only scored once in eight La Liga appearances this season, scored his eighth goal of this Champions League campaign with an excellent left-footed finish from a tight angle.

Tottenham secured the top spot in Group H with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Borussia Dortmund.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the hosts ahead, but with Madrid’s win sending Dortmund out, Spurs tied the score through Harry Kane and Son Heung-min curled in a 76th-minute winner.

Five-time champion Liverpool threw away a last-16 spot as Sevilla roared back from three goals down at halftime to draw 3-3.

Liverpool looked to be cruising into the knockout stage for the first time since 2008-09 when Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both scored from flicked-on corners.

A rout similar to the 7-0 thrashing of Maribor in Slovenia earlier in the group phase looked to be in the cards when Firmino tapped in number three, but Sevilla staged a stirring second-half comeback.

Wissam Ben Yedder beat Alberto Moreno to nod in a free-kick, before slotting in a penalty.

Argentinian Guido Pizarro struck in the third minute of injury-time to complete the rally and leave Jurgen Klopp’s men deflated.

“Fantastic first half and in the second half we made the mistake that we didn’t continue playing football,” said Klopp.

“We have to control the game with the ball and we didn’t play football.”

Elsewhere in Group E, Russian champion Spartak Moscow saw its chances hit by an injury-time equalizer in a 1-1 home draw with Maribor.

Sevilla will book a last-16 spot for the second straight season if it can win in Maribor in two weeks, while Liverpool has to avoid falling at home against Spartak.

Lorenzo Insigne inspired Italian Serie A leader Napoli to a 3-0 victory over Ukrainians Shakhtar Donetsk that kept its hopes alive in Group F.

Winger Insigne made the difference with a magnificent individual effort in the 56th minute, dancing past two defenders before curling into the top corner from 25 yards out.

Further late goals from Piotr Zielinski and Dries Mertens gave Napoli’s goal difference a boost.

Manchester City secured first place in the group with a 1-0 win over rock-bottom Feyenoord as Raheem Sterling scored an 88th-minute winner.

In the final round of games, Napoli needs to beat Feyenoord in Rotterdam and hope City defeats Shakhtar to progress

Turkish champion Besiktas reached the last 16 for the first time in 31 years, as a goal from Talisca secured a 1-1 draw with Porto in Istanbul to wrap up top spot in Group G.

Monaco, a semifinalst last season, is out of Europe altogether, after a woeful performance and a 4-1 home loss to RB Leipzig.

The French champion saw the German tournament debutants race into a 3-0 lead through a Jemerson own goal and a Timo Werner brace.

Although Radamel Falcao pulled one back, Naby Keita rounded off a stunning win that keeps Leipzig in the hunt.

Leipzig needs to better Porto’s result on the last matchday. The Bundesliga runner-up hosts Besiktas, while two-time European champions Porto faces Monaco.