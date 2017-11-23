USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct, faces 25-year stretch
Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Michigan, Wednesday. Nasser, a sports doctor accused of molesting girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and will face at least 25 years in prison. | AP

/

USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct, faces 25-year stretch

Reuters

TORONTO – Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor, pleaded guilty in a Michigan court on Wednesday to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In a press statement Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said Nassar had pleaded guilty in Michigan’s Ingham County court to felony criminal sexual conduct related to abuse under the guise of medical treatment

Nassar’s sentencing hearing has been set for Jan. 12 when all of the 125 victims or their parents will be allowed to give victim impact statements.

Nassar was the team physician for the Michigan State University gymnastics and women’s crew teams as well as an associate professor at MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. He served as the USA Gymnastics physician through four Olympic Games.

Nassar had originally been charged with 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and 11 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct at the state level but the Michigan Attorney General’s office agreed not to file additional charges after Wednesday’s plea.

The plea deal with prosecutors calls for a minimum prison sentence of 25 years but the judge could set the minimum as high as 40 years.

Nassar’s plea deal follows claims by two of America’s most decorated gymnasts, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas, that they had been sexually abused by the former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

Three-times Olympic gold medalist Douglas said on Tuesday she was sexually abused by Nassar, while Raisman, also a three-times gold medalist, made similar allegations in an interview with CBS News program “60 Minutes” on Sunday.

In a statement after the plea in court on Wednesday, Vassar’s attorneys, Matt Newburg and Shannon Smith, said that the “agreement resolves all the charged and uncharged conduct for more than 125 cases currently under investigation by the Michigan Attorney General’s office.”

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Michigan, Wednesday. Nasser, a sports doctor accused of molesting girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and will face at least 25 years in prison. | AP Larissa Boyce (right) gets a hug from Alexis Alvarado, both victims of Larry Nassar, during a hearing in Ingham County Circuit Court on Wednesday in Lansing, Michigan. Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Lawrence (Larry) Nassar, accused of molesting dozens of female athletes over several decades, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,