Harimoto, Hirano qualify for Grand Finals

Teenagers Tomokazu Harimoto and Miu Hirano qualified for the ITTF World Tour Grand Finals as the world governing body of table tennis released the entry list for the four categories on Tuesday.

While 14-year-old Harimoto was among the top 16 men from the World Tour who secured a berth for the Dec. 14-17 meet at Astana, Kazakhstan, world No. 6 Jun Mizutani failed to qualify as he did not meet the criterion of competing in a minimum five of tour events.

Kenta Matsudaira, Koki Niwa, Masaki Yoshida and Yuya Oshima will join Harimoto in the men’s singles while Kasumi Ishikawa and Mima Ito are also among the six Japanese who will take part in the women’s singles.

The world’s top eight doubles teams for both men and women also compete in the end of year event.