Boeser scores twice as Canucks defeat Flyers

Last summer, following the Vancouver Canucks’ development camp, coach Travis Green sat down with rookie right wing Brock Boeser and, in no uncertain terms, told him it was time for him to prove he could be an impact player in the NHL.

“Travis gave me a serious talk and told me what I needed to do to make the team and make a difference,” Boeser said Tuesday night after scoring two goals to lead the Canucks to a 5-2 win over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers. “I knew it all depended on how hard I worked and so far, it’s been going pretty well.”

Boeser leads the team in goals (nine) and points (19). He’s one point behind NHL rookie scoring leader Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes.

“We talked about his game,” Green said after the Canucks improved to 10-8-3. “We talked about expectations and where he was at. I’m happy with his game. It’s not just his goal scoring that I like. It’s his detail away from the puck, being able to win puck battles, his conditioning. All that. It’s part of being a pro.”

Meanwhile, teammate Daniel Sedin inched closer to a major NHL milestone, picking up a goal and an assist to leave him four points shy of 1,000 for his career. Sven Baertschi scored a power-play goal, Henrik Sedin had two assists and Loui Eriksson added an empty-net goal and an assist for the Canucks.

Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves to earn his sixth win of the season as Vancouver won for only the second time in six games.

Ivan Provorov and Jakub Voracek scored for the Flyers, who lost their fifth straight and fell below .500 (8-9-4) for the first time this season.

“We have to find a way to break these habits,” said Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds, who has gone 13 games without a goal after scoring six in his first eight games. “We have to find a way to get a win here, no matter what it takes.”

Michal Neuvirth took the loss, allowing four goals on 22 shots. He was replaced by Brian Elliott with 5:20 remaining in the second period.

“Fairly or unfairly, somewhere we need a save from our goaltender,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. “That one is on me. I should have done that after the third goal. Once it gets to 4-1 it’s hard to dig out of that hole.”

The Canucks entered ranked 27th in the NHL in goals and 24th on the power play. They scored five goals for just the third time this season and went 2-for-4 on the power play.

Blues 8, Oilers 3

In St. Louis, Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and two assists and got in a rare fight, leading the Blues over Edmonton.

Brayden Schenn also had two goals and two assists, and Jake Allen stopped 26 shots for the NHL-leading Blues (16-5-1).

Tarasenko’s fight came in the second period. In just the third scrap of his six-year career, Tarasenko tangled with Matt Benning and landed a solid right hand much to the crowd’s delight.

Tarasenko was reacting to Benning’s near-collision with Schenn that was almost a knee-on-knee hit.

It was Tarasenko’s second career Gordie Howe hat trick — a goal, an assist and a fight in the same game. The other one came three years ago against Nashville.

Edmonton is 1-5 in its last six games.

Stars 3, Canadiens 1

In Dallas, Devin Shore and Jason Spezza scored 59 seconds apart late in the second period to lift the Stars over Montreal.

Shore had no goals in the first 19 games this season, but scored for the second straight game to tie it 1-1 at 18:22 of the second. Spezza, who also has scored in consecutive games after netting only one goal in the first 19, put in a rebound just less than a minute later.

Shore had an assist on Spezza’s goal. So did Tyler Seguin, who scored into an empty net with 27 seconds to play.

Ben Bishop made 29 saves for Dallas on his 31st birthday. He allowed only a power-play goal by Brendan Gallagher at 12:04 of the second. After that, the Stars killed off all three Montreal power plays in the third period.