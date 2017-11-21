Celtics pick up 16th straight win

Double-digit deficits are becoming just a minor annoyance to the Boston Celtics as they continue their winning ways.

Kyrie Irving scored 10 of his season-high 47 points in overtime as the Celtics rallied from 13 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-102 on Monday night and extend their winning streak to 16 games.

The winning streak ties the fourth-longest in franchise history, and for the third game in a row, Boston trailed by double digits.

In contrast to recent wins over Golden State and Atlanta, this one required a fourth-quarter comeback. For that, the Celtics turned to Irving, who delivered his best performance for his new team after Dallas had taken an 87-74 lead with 7:47 to play.

“For us it’s just about battling back when teams get a comfortable rhythm, whether it’d be in the first half or the second half,” Irving said. “As a group we continue just to stick together throughout anything and everything.”

Irving stole the ball from Dirk Nowitzki and fed Jayson Tatum for an alley-oop lay-up that hung on the rim for a full second before dropping through with 1:01 to play to tie the score at 96.

In the extra period, Irving scored his team’s first six points. Then after Jaylen Brown gave Boston a 104-102 lead with a jumper with 1:39 to play, Irving went to work on Yogi Ferrell, backing him down and drawing contact on a lay-up with 48.5 seconds to play. Though Irving missed the free throw to keep the score 106-102, Dallas never got closer.

“I don’t really see it as a pressure situation,” Irving said of his late-game play. “It’s just like playing basketball, man. It’s just like being in a park 7-7 and game is eight.”

Harrison Barnes scored 31 points and Wesley Matthews had 18 for Dallas, which came back from an early double-digit deficit as the Celtics went cold for much of the second and third quarters. Barnes missed a jumper with less than a second to go in regulation that could have won it for Dallas, which fell to 3-15.

“We just needed to make a couple more plays at key times,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “Probably just one more key play in the last minute or minute and a half. That would have been the difference.”

Cavaliers 116, Pistons 88

In Detroit, LeBron James scored 16 of his 18 points in the first quarter, and Cleveland made 11 3-pointers in the first half.

Pelicans 114, Thunder 107

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis had 36 points and 15 rebounds, and the Pelicans rallied after DeMarcus Cousins’ ejection to beat Oklahoma City.

Spurs 96, Hawks 85

In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and the Spurs held off Atlanta.

76ers 107, Jazz 86

In Philadelphia, Ben Simmons scored 27 points, a fired-up Joel Embiid added 15 points and 10 rebounds despite a sore knee, and the Sixers beat cold-shooting Utah.

Wizards 99, Bucks 88

In Milwaukee, Bradley Beal scored 23 points to lead Washington over the Bucks.

Knicks 107, Clippers 85

In New York, Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and the Knicks extended Los Angeles’ losing streak to nine games.

Nuggets 114, Kings 98

In Sacramento, Will Barton and Trey Lyles made two 3-pointers apiece during a big run in the third quarter, and short-handed Denver pulled away to beat the Kings.

Pacers 105, Magic 97

In Orlando, Victor Oladipo had 29 points, nine rebounds and seven steals to lead Indiana past the Magic, the Pacers’ fourth straight win.

Hornets 118, Timberwolves 102

In Charlotte, Dwight Howard had 25 points and 20 rebounds, and the Hornets beat Minnesota.

Trail Blazers 100, Grizzlies 92

In Memphis, C. J. McCollum scored 24 points and Damian Lillard added 21 points as Portland sent the Grizzlies to their fifth straight loss.