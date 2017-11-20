Golden Knights take crown in first matchup with Kings

In the first meeting of what figures to be a fun Pacific Division rivalry, the new guys in Vegas struck first.

William Karlsson scored twice, Maxime Lagace stopped 27 shots and the Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Sunday night.

Cody Eakin and Alex Tuch also scored for Vegas, which improved to 8-1-0 at home and 12-6-1 overall in its inaugural season. Reilly Smith had two assists, helping the Golden Knights win the first Interstate 15 matchup.

“The Kings’ chants were shut down in three seconds. It was awesome, I love that, that’s a good atmosphere,” Tuch said. “Guys in this locker room, they’ve been a part of rivalries for a long time. It brings a different kind of energy for each guy.”

The Kings got goals from Trevor Lewis and Tanner Pearson but dropped to 12-7-2. The Golden Knights (25) moved within a point of Los Angeles (26) in the division.

Vegas coach Gerard Gallant downplayed the Vegas-L.A. rivalry and said he was more concerned with his team matching the Kings’ physicality.

“I’m pretty happy we won tonight because we’re one point out of first place, and we’re battling hard and we’re trying to win as many games as we can,” Gallant said. “It didn’t matter if it was L.A. or Phoenix or whoever we played tonight. It’s just about playing another team and trying to get another two points.

“I was really happy how we played. We know L.A. is a tough, physical team to play against, and our team stood up well. I was happy with how we responded.”

Ducks 3, Panthers 2

In Anaheim, John Gibson stopped 50 shots and the Ducks held on to beat Florida for their first winning streak in three weeks.

Josh Manson, Rickard Rakell and Brandon Montour scored for Anaheim. The Ducks hadn’t won consecutive games since Oct. 28 and 29.

Vincent Trocheck and Keith Yandle scored for Florida and Roberto Luongo made 25 saves. The Panthers were shut out for the first time this season Saturday against the Kings. Their broke their scoreless streak when Trocheck’s wrist shot went top shelf for his ninth goal.

Rangers 3, Senators 0

In New York, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 20 shots for his second shutout of the season and 63rd of his career, leading the Islanders over Ottawa.

Kevin Hayes, Michael Grabner and Mika Zibanejad scored, and Mats Zuccarello had two assists to help the Rangers win the teams’ first meeting since the Senators eliminated New York in six games in the Eastern Conference semifinals last May.

The Rangers bounced back from consecutive road losses to win for the seventh time in nine games and get their sixth straight victory at Madison Square Garden.

Craig Anderson finished with 24 saves for the Senators, who lost in regulation on the road for the first time this season after starting 4-0-1.

Avalanche 4, Red Wings 3 (OT)

In Detroit, Nathan MacKinnon scored 2:55 into overtime and Colorado overcame a late two-goal deficit to beat the Red Wings.

Niklas Kronwall put Detroit ahead 3-1 with 8:53 left in the third period, but Nail Yakupov made it 3-2 on a power play with 6:15 remaining before Carl Soderberg tied it with Colorado’s goalie pulled in the final minute.

Justin Abdelkader and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for the Wings. Erik Johnson had Colorado’s other goal. Jimmy Howard had 33 saves.

Hurricanes 4, Islanders 2

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Teuvo Teravainen had two goals and an assist in Carolina’s victory over New York.

Sebastian Aho added a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, extending his goals streak to four games after failing to score in his first 15 games of the season.

Elias Lindholm also scored for the Hurricanes, and Cam Ward stopped 27 shots. John Tavares and Nick Leddy scored for New York, and Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves.