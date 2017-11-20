Hideki Matsui eager to see how Shohei Otani fares in MLB

Hideki Matsui, special advisor to the New York Yankees’ general manager, held a baseball clinic Sunday, where he also shared his thoughts on the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters’ Shohei Otani and his potential move to the MLB through the posting system.

“As a fan, it’s interesting to watch him play,” the former Yankee outfielder said of Otani. “I think he’s strong enough, so I hope he takes care and does his best.”

The American media was eager to ask about the 23-year-old pitcher, whom the Yankees are a favorite to sign. Matsui said he has never seen anyone who plays as a pitcher and a hitter.

“But if a team wants him to do both, I don’t see any reason not to do it,” he said. “Whether it’s good or bad, every team says that he’ll fit differently.”

Matsui was asked about the possibility of him playing a role in recruiting Otani, who has announced his intentions to move to the MLB if a new agreement is reached.

“Rather than me, I think it would be better to go with Mariano (Rivera),” Matsui said of the legendary relief pitcher, who was also his Yankees teammate. “I think my impact is pretty small.”

An announcement regarding the posting agreement status is expected on Monday.