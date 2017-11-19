SeaHorses sail past B-Corsairs for 16th consecutive win

The Boston Celtics aren’t the only pro basketball team that’s had an amazing start this season.

Exhibit A: The SeaHorses Mikawa.

On Sunday afternoon, the SeaHorses trailed after one quarter. Then they overwhelmingly transformed the game in their favor in the second stanza.

The result?

A 90-72 win over the visiting Yokohama B-Corsairs in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture.

The SeaHorses (16-1) extended their winning streak to 16 games. Their lone loss to date? On opening night against the Tochigi Brex on Sept. 29.

Sharpshooter Keijuro “K.J.” Matsui, a Columbia University alum, drained 5 of 6 3-pointers in a 15-point, four-assist effort off the bench and Kosuke Kanamaru buried 4 of 8 long-range shots en route to a team-high 16 points. Isaac Butts added 14 points and 17 rebounds (nine offensive boards). Daniel Orton also notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, Ryoma Hashimoto had 12 points and Makoto Hiejima provided 11 points and nine assists.

Mikawa converted 13 of 26 3s in the lopsided victory.

The hosts outscored Yokohama 38-17 in the pivotal second quarter.

Takuya Kawamura scored 21 points with four assists for the B-Corsairs (4-13). Hasheem Thabeet continued his strong play of late with 15 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four blocks. William McDonald chipped in with 10 points and six boards. Ryo Tawatari had an eight-point game.

Sunrockers 69, Susanoo Magic 62

In Tokyo, coach Geoffrey Katsuhisa’s club collected its seventh victory in a row, keeping the streak alive thanks to a dominant stretch in the third quarter.

The Sunrockers (11-6) opened the second half with a 10-0 run, puling ahead 42-33 as a result.

Robert Sacre, a former Gonzaga University and NBA big man, scored 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting, collected seven rebounds and swatted three shots for Shibuya. Tomoya Hasegawa chipped in with 14 points and Yuki Mitsuhara had eight. Leo Vendrame added seven points, with Morihisa Yamauchi handing out a team-high four assists.

Takuya Soma led Shimane (4-13) with 14 points. Garrett Stutz had 11 points and 10 boards and Josh Scott added 10 points and eight boards. Shota Watanabe was the team’s top passer (five assists), while Edward Yamamoto scored nine points.

Golden Kings 72, Diamond Dolphins 59

In Okinawa City, Hassan Martin’s 16-point, seven-rebound effort, Hilton Armstrong’s 13-rebound night and Ira Brown’s 13 points helped guide the Golden Kings to their fifth straight victory by beating Nagoya.

Martin, a first-year pro out of the University of Rhode Island, made 6 of 8 shots from the field and was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line.

Ryuichi Kishimoto scored 11 points and Naoki Tashiro added nine, as did Armstrong.

West Division-leading Ryukyu (12-5) took a 43-27 advantage into the second half.

Justin Burrell scored 16 points and pulled down 10 boards for the Diamond Dolphins (6-11) and Takaya Sasayama had 15 points and six assists.

Jets 90, Hannaryz 74

In Muko, Kyoto Prefecture, Yuki Togashi and Michael Parker scored 20 points apiece, powering the Jets past the hosts for the second straight day.

Togashi handed out six assists as well for Chiba (12-5), which led 46-34 at halftime.

Parker stuffed the stat sheet with 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks, and also shot 9-for-14 from the field.

Aki Chambers added 11 points and Gavin Edwards and Tony Gaffney both had nine for the Jets, while Ryumo Ono finished with eight.

Gaffney grabbed 10 rebounds and Edwards corralled eight, helping Chiba outrebound Kyoto 40-28.

Chiba canned 11 of 22 3s in the series finale.

Julian Mavunga led the Hannaryz (9-8) with 18 points and five assists, while Tatsuya Ito had 17 points, eight assists and seven turnovers. Joshua Smith chipped in with 14 points and Kevin Hareyama had 11 points.

Brave Thunders 88, Grouses 85

In Toyama, Kawasaki outscored the hosts 54-32 in the paint and salvaged a series split.

Reigning B. League MVP Nick Fazekas scored 20 points, making 9 of 12 shots from the field, and had eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in 29-plus minutes for the Brave Thunders (11-6). Naoto Tsuji and Josh Davis scored 16 and 14 points, respectively. Ryusei Shinoyama had 10 points. Takumi Hasegawa poured in seven points.

Kawasaki made 31 of 47 shots from inside the arc.

Drew Viney paced the Grouses (7-10) with 25 points. Sam Willard scored 17 points and Yu Okada and Yuto Otsuka both had 12. Naoki Uto dished out 10 assists.

Brex 63, Storks 60

In Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, Kosuke Takeuchi and Ryan Rossiter, gritty veterans who played pivotal roles on Tochigi’s 2016-17 B. League championship team, both grabbed 15 rebounds as the visitors topped the Storks for the second straight day.

Rossiter, a Siena College alum, was the Brex’s high scorer (14 points) and contributed four assists. Shuhei Kitagawa added 13 points and Takeuchi scored 11. Yusuke Endo finished with seven points and Yuta Tabuse and Cedric Bozeman both had six for Tochigi (7-10).

Tochigi, which trailed 15-5 after one quarter, outrebounded the hosts 53-42.

Connor Lammert led Nishinomiya (4-13) with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Noriaki Dohara and Naoki Tani had 11 and 10 points, respectively. Reo Sakai and Draelon Burns both scored seven points.

NeoPhoenix 68, Evessa 67

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, Tatsuya Suzuki scored 13 points and doled out a game-best 11 assists as San-en bounced back from a Saturday defeat to Osaka.

Cartier Martin, who knocked down four 3s, had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the NeoPhoenix (7-10) and Scott Morrison scored 17 points. Junki Kano had an 11-point outing.

San-en canned 10 of 19 3-point attempts.

Gyno Pomare paced the Evessa (4-13) with 24 points and hauled in nine rebounds. Takuya Hashimoto added 20 points, seven boards and four assists.

B2 update

Sunday’s scores:

Rizing Zephyr 75, Bambitious 66

Brave Warriors 94, Firebonds 80

Volters 81, Robots 61

Earthfriends 73, Northern Happinets 63

Samuraiz 97, 89ers 87

Dragonflies 90, Wat’s 81

Wyverns 74, Big Bulls 65