Persian Knight edges Air Spinel for dramatic triumph in Mile Championship

Persian Knight edged out a victory at the 34th running of the Mile Championship on Sunday at Kyoto Racecourse.

The Harbinger-sired colt finished in 1 minute, 33.8 seconds, taking home ¥103 million ($920,000) in prize money. Ridden by Italian jockey Mirco Demuro, fourth favorite Persian Knight broke out of the pack after the first turn and vaulted into a neck-and-neck stretch run, beating second favorite Air Spinel by a nose. Seventh favorite Sungrazer was third, a nose further back.

This was the first G1 victory for Persian Knight, after placing second in the Satsuki-sho and seventh in the Japan Derby earlier this year. It was DiMuro’s second straight G1 triumph, after winning the Queen Elizabeth II Cup aboard Mozu Katchan the previous Sunday.

The race’s favorite, Isla Bonita, was fifth.