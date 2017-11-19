Akane Yamaguchi cruises past Gao Fanjie to claim China Open title

Akane Yamaguchi won Sunday’s women’s singles at the China Open, beating China’s Gao Fangjie in straight games.

Fifth-seeded Yamaguchi cruised past her 19-year-old opponent 21-13, 21-15 for her fourth World Superseries title. With the second game tied 9-9, world No. 4 Yamaguchi took six points in a row to brush aside the 89th-ranked Gao in Fuzhou. Yamaguchi sealed her win in 42 minutes.

“Since my opponent was younger than me, I felt that if I played with confidence that I’d have a chance to win,” the 20-year-old Yamaguchi said. “I didn’t hold anything back but went right at her.

“I was able to play in such a way that my opponent had no chance to show what she could do.”

The World Superseries consists of 12 tournaments with top ranked players in singles and doubles. Eight players from each discipline will book spots in the season finale in December.