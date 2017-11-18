Unbeaten Hakuho bulldozes Onosho, improves to 7-0 at Fukuoka Grand Sumo Tournament

Yokozuna Hakuho held on to the sole lead at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, where he defeated Onosho on Saturday to improve to 7-0.

The yokozuna faced newlypromoted komusubi Onosho (1-6), who has been winless since defeating yokozuna Kisenosato on the first day of the 15-day meet at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.

Onosho charged toward Hakuho, but the yokozuna continued his smooth progress toward a 40th championship when he thrust his opponent down with little effort.

In the day’s final bout, Kisenosato (4-3) lost to third-ranked maegashira Hokutofuji (6-1).

Hokutofuji pushed the yokozuna around the dohyo in a show of force. Wrapped up in his opponent’s arms and running out of room, Kisenosato stepped backward out of the ring under pressure.”I was able to fight like I imagined,” Hokutofuji said. “I’ve been doing my best for a long time, so I was able to deliver the results.”

Seven wrestlers, including Hokutofuji, started the day one win behind Hakuho, but only five improved their record to 6-1.

Aminishiki (6-1), who made his comeback in the elite makuuchi division at the age of 39, defeated 38-year-old Takekaze (2-5) in a clash of the two wrestlers at No. 13 maegashira.

Aminishiki showed his dominance and strength when he held onto Takekaze’s head and slapped him down to stay in contention for his first championship. It was their 32nd career bout, and Aminishiki now holds a 17-15 advantage.

Farther up the pecking order, No. 5 maegashira Arawashi (6-1) was charged toward the edge of the dohyo by No. 7 Daishomaru (2-5), but held on and forced his opponent out. No. 12 Okinoumi and fourth-ranked Ichinojo were also among the wrestlers with 6-1 records.

Meanwhile, Ozeki Goeido suffered his second loss, falling to No. 3 maegashira Shohozan (3-4).