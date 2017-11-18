Blue Jackets blank Rangers behind Sergei Bobrovsky’s 21st career shutout

Sergei Bobrovsky made his typical batch of highlight-reel saves to help the Columbus Jackets shut out the potent New York Rangers.

Bobrovsky made 36 saves for his 21st career shutout and Zach Werenski and Artemi Panarin scored in the Blue Jackets’ 2-0 victory over New York on Friday night.

New York ran into a hot goalie in Bobrovsky, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner who notched his second shutout of the season in powering Columbus (12-7-1) to its third straight victory.

“Forget about his athletic ability, I just think he has a mental toughness about him,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said. “And I’ve seen it develop in the last three years I’ve been here, so he continues to grow as a goalie.”

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was nearly as good against the increasingly aggressive Blue Jackets, stopping 40 shots on the night. New York (11-8-1) lost its second straight following a six-game win streak. Red Wings 3, Sabres 1

In Detroit, Tomas Tatar scored a go-ahead goal midway through third period and the Red Wings went on to beat Buffalo.

Detroit’s Luke Glendening broke a scoreless tie late in the second period. Ryan O’Reilly pulled the Sabres into a 1-1 tie 5:50 into the third.

Dylan Larkin scored late in the game and Jimmy Howard had 19 saves for the Red Wings. They have won consecutive games at home for the first time this season.

Buffalo’s Robin Lehner stopped the first 20 shots he faced and finished with 30 saves.

The Sabres have lost four straight.

Buffalo’s Jack Eichel went to the dressing room late in the second period after coming off the ice slowly, keeping weight off his right skate following a collision with Glendening, and making a brief stop on the bench. Eichel was cleared to return at the start of the third period.