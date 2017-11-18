Bulls edge Hornets to end skid

Exhausted and elated following the birth of his daughter this week, new father Justin Holiday had enough left to give one of the best performances of his career.

Holiday scored 27 and the Chicago Bulls overcame a 47-point outburst by Kemba Walker to beat the skidding Charlotte Hornets 123-120 on Friday night, snapping a five-game losing streak.

“It’s been amazing, man,” Holiday said. “I’m just thankful and blessed to be able to have a child that’s healthy and still have this job at the end of the day. I’m good.”

Holiday finished two points shy of his career high, helping the Bulls pick up a rare win on a night when Walker simply dazzled for the Hornets.

The 2017 All-Star nearly matched his personal best of 52 points but missed a driving layup with Charlotte trailing by one in the closing seconds.

Lauri Markkanen then hit two free throws to make it 123-120 with 2.6 seconds left, securing the Bulls’ third win in 13 games this season. Charlotte has dropped six straight.

“I feel bad for Coach (Steve Clifford),” Walker said. “He’s constantly taking the blame for a lot of our losses and it has nothing to do with him, man. He’s doing the best job he can to put us in position to win games with his schemes and stuff. . .”

Last in the NBA in scoring and field goal percentage, Chicago shot 52 percent and hit 17 of 34 3-pointers.

Holiday and Denzel Valentine, who had 18 points, each sank four from long range. Kris Dunn scored a career-high 22, Markkanen added 16 and the Bulls came out on top after a tense finish.

“For the team, it does a lot,” Dunn said. “If we keep going out there playing hard together, keep building that chemistry … I think we’re going to carry it on to the next game.”

Suns 122, Lakers 113

In Los Angeles, Devin Booker hit six 3-pointers while scoring 33 points, and Phoenix topped the Lakers for the first time in three tries this season.

Alex Len had 17 points and 18 rebounds for the Suns, who won for just the second time in eight games.

Rookie forward Kyle Kuzma scored 28 of his career-high 30 points in the second half for the Lakers, who have lost five of six.

Cavaliers 118, Clippers 113 (OT)

In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 39 points, Kevin Love added 25 and the Cavaliers won their fourth straight, topping skidding Los Angeles in overtime.

Love made a pair of 3-pointers in OT, when Cleveland outscored the Clippers 13-8. Dwyane Wade added 23 points and 11 rebounds for the hosts.

The Cavs’ win wasn’t eye-pleasing, but it was another step in the right direction for the Eastern Conference champions, who went 3-1 on a just-completed trip. The Clippers are headed the other way. Los Angeles has lost seven in a row and nine of 10 since a 4-0 start.

Spurs 104, Thunder 101

In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge had 26 points and the Spurs overcame a 23-point deficit to beat Oklahoma City.

Danny Green added 17 points, and Pau Gasol had 14 points to help San Antonio end the Thunder’s three-game winning streak.

Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook was held to 15 points after scoring 10 in the opening period. He was 5-for-22 from the field.

Heat 91, Wizards 88

In Washington, Miami nearly wasted a terrific defensive effort against John Wall and the high-scoring Wizards, allowing a 25-point lead to dwindle all the way down to one before holding on.

Hassan Whiteside had 22 points and 16 rebounds for the Heat. They limited Washington to 29 first-half points — the Wizards’ lowest output for a half in more than 2½ years.

Raptors 107, Knicks 84

In Toronto, Kyle Lowry matched his season high with 22 points and added 10 assists, DeMar DeRozan also scored 22 points and the short-handed Raptors prevailed over New York for the eighth straight time.

Lowry had eight rebounds as Toronto won its third straight and improved to 5-1 at home.

The Raptors played without injured starters in forward Serge Ibaka (swollen left knee) and guard Norman Powell (right hip). Reserve guard Delon Wright (dislocated right shoulder) also was unavailable.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 13 points for the Knicks.

Timberwolves 111, Mavericks 87

In Dallas, Jimmy Butler led a balanced set of Minnesota starters with 21 points and the Timberwolves ended a five-game losing streak in Dallas.

Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks with 18 points. Dallas is an NBA-worst 2-14.

Pacers 107, Pistons 100

In Indianapolis, reserve guard Lance Stephenson scored all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter, including a key 3-pointer, and the Pacers rallied from 22 down to beat Detroit.

The shot clock was about to expire when Stephenson launched from well beyond the arc to give the Pacers a 101-97 lead with 2:03 remaining.

Victor Oladipo led Indiana with 21 points.

Nets 118, Jazz 107

In New York, Spencer Dinwiddie scored a career-high 25 points hours after D’Angelo Russell had knee surgery, and Brooklyn beat Utah.

The starting point guard role now belongs to Dinwiddie after Russell was hurt during Brooklyn’s recent road trip. He had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee with no timetable for a return.

Raul Neto scored 22 points and Rodney Hood had 17 points for the Jazz.

Nuggets 146, Pelicans 114

In Denver, Jamal Murray scored 31 points and Denver had the NBA’s highest-scoring game of the season in a victory over New Orleans.

Nikola Jokic added 13 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double as the Nuggets improved to 7-2 at home.

Anthony Davis had 17 points and five rebounds for the Pelicans before he left with a concussion in the opening minute of the third quarter.

Davis was inadvertently hit in the face by Jokic’s head as the Nuggets center was backing him down with the ball.

Kings 86, Trail Blazers 82

In Sacramento, Willie Cauley-Stein scored 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the Kings bounced back from an embarrassing loss earlier in the week to beat Portland.

For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard had 29 points on 9-of-25 shooting but missed a 3-pointer in the final moments for the Trail Blazers.