Marc Trasolini’s all-around spark leads Levanga past Alvark

Veteran forward/center Marc Trasolini’s banner performance ignited the Levanga Hokkaido offense in an 81-76 triumph over the Alvark Tokyo on Friday evening.

The Santa Clara University product scored a game-high 28 points on 12-for-18 shooting, grabbed six rebounds, handed out four assists and swatted two shots for good measure.

Hokkaido (9-7) led 41-30 at halftime and 64-51 entering the fourth quarter in Tachikawa.

The Alvark pulled within 77-74 on a Genki Kojima basket with 1:03 remaining, but didn’t get any closer the rest of the way.

Daisuke Noguchi poured in 12 points for the Levanga in the series opener and floor leader Ryota Sakurai dished out six assists.

Hokkaido held Tokyo (13-3) to 3-for-15 shooting from 3-point range.

Yudai Baba paced the Alvark with 22 points, including three dunks. Alex Kirk contributed 20 points, including a B. League record-tying six dunks, and eight rebounds.

It was a game of splendid shooting from the free-throw line, where Tokyo drained 19 of 20 attempts and the visitors canned 15 of 17.

The Alvark shot 24-for-56 from the field (42.9 percent).

Second-division report

Fighting Eagles 87, Crane Thunders 81

In Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, Washington State product Josh Hawkinson had 10 points and 10 rebounds plus four assists and Herbert Hill finished with 17 points and eight boards as Nagoya topped the hosts.

Masahiro Narita handed out six assists for the Fighting Eagles (9-7).

Thomas Kennedy paced Gunma (8-8) with 31 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Masashi Obuchi doled out nine assists.

Wyverns 86, Orange Vikings 77

In Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, Valdosta State alum Billy McShepard’s 21-point, 17-rebound, four-block, three-steal performance led Yamagata past the hosts.

Will Creekmore and Masanari Sato scored 13 points apiece for the Wyverns (7-9).

Conor Clifford had 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting and teammate Chehales Tapscott also scored 14 points and hauled in eight rebounds for Ehime (8-8). Taishi Kasahara poured in 13 points and Masamune Tate chipped in with eight points and six assists.