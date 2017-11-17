World champions Ryoichi Taguchi, Hiroto Kyoguchi to defend titles on New Year’s Eve

Ryoichi Taguchi will defend his WBA light flyweight title for the seventh time in a fight on New Year’s Eve against IBF champion Milan Melindo, Watanabe Gym announced Friday.

On the undercard, Hiroto Kyoguchi, who also trains at the Watanabe Gym, will defend his IBF minimumweight championship against Nicaragua’s Carlos Buitrago, the division’s third-ranked challenger at Ota City General Gymnasium.

“I want a resounding win that will make this card an amazing one,” said the 30-year-old Taguchi, who has a 26-2-2 record, including 12 knockout victories.

His 29-year-old opponent is 37-2 (13 KOs).

Kyoguchi said, “I want to enter the new year as the champion.”

The 23-year-old Kyoguchi is 8-0 (six KOs).

Buitrago, 25, is 30-2-1 (17 KOs).