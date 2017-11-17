10 first-timers among NPB’s Best Nine Award selections

Ten players were named their league’s best at their position for the first time on Friday, when the results of the Central and Pacific leagues’ Best Nine Award voting was announced by Nippon Professional Baseball.

The PL had five first-timers among its 10 winners — there is also an award for the league’s best designated hitter. Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks catcher Takuya Kai was the only first-year regular this season to win a Best Nine in either league.

The CL ballot was dominated by five members of the Carp. Center fielder Yoshihiro Maru was a third-time winner, while right-fielder Seiya Suzuki won his second and catcher Tsubasa Aizawa, second baseman Ryosuke Kikuchi and shortstop Kosuke Tanaka won for the first time.

The Yokohama BayStars had three players on the CL team: cleanup hitter and left-fielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo won his third, while first baseman Jose Lopez and third baseman Toshiro Miyazaki each won for the first time.

Right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, who won this year’s Sawamura Award as Japan’s most impressive starting pitcher, earned his second Best Nine Award.

The PL champion received four of their league’s 10 awards. Like Kai, designated hitter Alfredo Despaigne was honored for the first time, while shortstop Kenta Imamiya won his second and center fielder Yuki Yanagita his third.

Other PL Best Nine players: center fielder Shogo Akiyama, second baseman Hideto Asamura and pitcher Yusei Kikuchi of the Seibu Lons; first baseman Ginji Akaminai and third baseman Zelous Wheeler of the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles; and left fielder Haruki Nishikawa of the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.