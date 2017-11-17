Golden Knights skate past Canucks

Two nights after finally looking like an expansion team, the Vegas Golden Knights got back to what’s made them successful early in their first season — outworking opponents.

Erik Haula scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Thursday night.

Haula, David Perron, Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist, and Reilly Smith added an empty-netter. Vegas improved to 11-6-1 in its debut season.

Maxime Lagace made his ninth straight start and had 19 saves after giving up seven goals on 29 shots in Tuesday’s 8-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

“You let up eight goals . . . you can’t pin that on the goalie,” Haula said. “Our goalies have been great.”

Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat scored for Vancouver. Jacob Markstrom made 25 stops.

“We looked a step behind,” Vancouver coach Travis Green said. “They looked a little quicker than us.

“Our team looked a little tired.”

The teams were sent to the locker rooms with under a minute left in the second period when a fan seated in one of the corners was hit in the head by an errant puck. One of the officials on the ice threw towels to nearby spectators to help with the bleeding, and the fan was eventually taken away on a stretcher.

There was no immediate update from the Canucks on the fan’s status.

The teams played the final 59.7 seconds of the period on a fresh sheet of ice before switching ends for the third.

After blowing a 2-0 lead in the second period, the Golden Knights went back in front at 6:27 of the third when James Neal stripped Vancouver defenseman Erik Gudbranson behind the net and passed to Perron, who quickly fed Haula across the top of the crease for his sixth goal of the season.

Perron has two goals and seven assists during a six-game point streak, while Haula has four goals and four assists in his last six contests.

“Big game for us,” Perron said. “It was a big two points and we can keep building on our season, we don’t want to let it slip away.”

Lightning 6, Stars 1

In Tampa, Steven Stamkos had two goals and two assists, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves to beat mentor Ben Bishop, and the Lightning pounded Dallas.

Vasilevskiy was Bishop’s backup in Tampa Bay for parts of three seasons until Bishop was dealt to Los Angeles last February. Bishop holds the Lightning career wins record with 131, while Vasilevskiy has gone 26-5-3 since taking over the starting role. It was Bishop’s first game against Tampa Bay since the trade.

Stamkos has 10 goals and an NHL-best 35 points after missing most of last season with a lateral meniscus tear.

Coyotes 5, Canadiens 4

In Montreal, Derek Stepan and Christian Fischer scored power-play goals in the third period and Arizona rallied to beat the Habs for their first regulation victory of the season.

Maple Leafs 1, Devils 0 (OT)

In Toronto, William Nylander scored with 2.2 seconds left in overtime and Frederik Andersen made 42 saves in the hosts’ victory over New Jersey.

Islanders 6, Hurricanes 4

In New York, Johnny Boychuk scored the tiebreaking goal on a slap shot with 4:25 remaining and the Islanders rallied to beat Carolina.

Penguins 3, Senators 1

In Ottawa, Patric Hornqvist and Jake Guentzel each scored in the second period and Pittsburgh held on to defeat the hosts.

Jets 3, Flyers 2 (SO)

In Winnipeg, Bryan Little scored the deciding goal in a shootout and the hosts rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Philadelphia .

Avalanche 6, Capitals 2

In Denver, Gabriel Landeskog scored three goals — one on a penalty shot — for his first career hat trick, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and four assists and Colorado beat Washington.

Wild 6, Predators 4

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Jason Zucker scored with 2:55 left and the hosts scored four goals in less than six minutes in the third period to beat Nashville.

Panthers 2, Sharks 0

In San Jose, Roberto Luongo made 35 saves for his 74th career shutout and Florida blanked the Sharks on goals by Colton Sceviour and Nick Bjugstad.

Blues 4, Oilers 1

In Edmonton, Brayden Schenn had two goals and an assist to help St. Louis trounce the Oilers.

Bruins 2, Kings 1

In Los Angeles, Zdeno Chara scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and Boston made it stand up for a victory over the Kings that snapped a four-game losing streak.