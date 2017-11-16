Embiid’s 46 lifts 76ers over Lakers

In a matchup of teams with rising young stars, Joel Embiid stood out above the rest.

The 213-cm center scored a career-high 46 points — the most by a Philadelphia player in 11 years — and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the 76ers past the Los Angeles Lakers 115-109 on Wednesday night.

And that was only part of his night. Embiid also had seven assists and seven blocked shots, making him the first NBA player with 40 points, seven assists and seven blocks in a game since Julius Erving did it for the 76ers against Detroit in 1982, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“Tonight we realized we had Joel Embiid, and he was just dominant,” said Sixers coach Brett Brown.

Philadelphia also got an outstanding game from rookie guard Ben Simmons, who barely missed a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Yet it was Embiid who was simply unstoppable. The Lakers tried three different defenders on him to no avail, but seldom double-teamed him.

“I was just playing basketball and being aggressive, just like I was against the Clippers,” said Embiid, who played 31 games last season and averaged 20.2 points in his NBA debut.

The 23-year-old Embiid, who missed his first two seasons due to injury, set a career high with 16 rebounds against the Los Angeles Clippers in the same building Sunday, when he had 32 points in a 109-105 victory.

“I love LA,” Embiid said. “I love the Staples Center. I wanted to come out here and put on a show.”

That he did. Embiid shot 14-for-20 from the field and 16 of 19 at the free-throw line Wednesday, giving him the most points by a Sixers player since Allen Iverson scored 46 against Chicago on Nov. 24, 2006.

In fact, prior to Embiid’s dazzling performance, the previous 35 times someone scored at least 44 for the 76ers it was Iverson, according to ESPN.

Brandon Ingram led Los Angeles with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma added a career-best 24 points, and Jordan Clarkson scored 20 off the bench.

For the second consecutive game, however, point guard Lonzo Ball spent the entire fourth quarter on the bench. The prized rookie played just 21 minutes, going 1-for-9 from the floor and missing all six 3-point attempts while being completely outplayed by Simmons.

Ball finished with two points, five rebounds and two assists as Los Angeles lost for the fourth time in five games.

Hawks 126, Kings 80

In Atlanta, Dewayne Dedmon scored a career-high 20 points and had 14 rebounds, and the Hawks rode a dominant first half to the most-lopsided win in franchise history.

Cavaliers 115, Hornets 107

In Charlotte, LeBron James scored 31 points, Kevin Love had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Cleveland continued its dominance against the Hornets.

Thunder 92, Bulls 79

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook had 21 points and seven assists and the Thunder beat Chicago for their third straight victory.

Timberwolves 98, Spurs 86

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 16 rebounds on his 22nd birthday, and Minnesota stopped a 12-game losing streak to San Antonio.

Raptors 125, Pelicans 116

In New Orleans, DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points and Toronto kept hitting 3s to beat the Hornets.

Knicks 106, Jazz 101

In New York, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 26 points, including a key 3-pointer with 32.9 seconds left, to help the Knicks beat Utah.

Wizards 102, Heat 93

In Miami, John Wall had 27 points, Bradley Beal scored 26 and Washington overcame a dreadful third quarter to beat the Heat.

Bucks 99, Pistons 95

In Milwaukee, Khris Middleton scored 27 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 and the Bucks beat Detroit for their fourth straight victory.

Trail Blazers 99, Magic 94

In Portland, Damian Lillard had 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and the hosts handed Orlando its third straight loss.

Pacers 116, Grizzlies 113

In Memphis, Darren Collison scored a season-high 30 points, Victor Oladipo had 21 and Indiana held off the Grizzlies.