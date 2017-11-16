Italy fires coach Gian Piero Ventura fired after team fails to qualify for World Cup

Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura was fired Wednesday, two days after the Azzurri’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the refusal of Italian Football Federation president Carlo Tavecchio to resign was met with protest at a summit called to assess the failure.

Ventura leaves in disgrace, widely criticized for his tactical decisions that left Italy out of football’s biggest competition for the first time in six decades.

A football federation statement said that Ventura is “no longer coach of the national team.”

Four-time champion Italy lost a playoff to Sweden, 1-0 on aggregate, on Monday.

Ventura’s contract was recently extended to 2020 but the deal included a stipulation that it could be voided in case of a failed qualification.

Carlo Ancelotti, who was fired by Bayern Munich in September, was being mentioned by Italian media as a likely replacement but no new coach was immediately named.

“Ancelotti is definitely a great coach and a great person. He would be a great choice,” said Italian coaches association president Renzo Ulivieri, who participated in the summit. “But other considerations need to be made. We need to talk with him and look around. It’s early to talk about coaches.”

Damiano Tommasi, president of the Italian players association, abandoned the meeting once he understood that Tavecchio would not step down.

“We believe we’ve got to start the rebuilding process with elections,” Tommasi said. “It doesn’t seem like there’s any desire to restart from zero.

“The problems of Italian football can’t be resolved with just the firing of the national team coach,” added Tommasi, who played for Italy and helped Roma win the 2001 Serie A title. “Otherwise we’ll continue to re-mix the same minestrone that has caused indigestion for so many of us.”

Ventura was hired last year when Antonio Conte left the national team to coach Chelsea after the European Championship.

The 69-year-old Ventura was a journeyman coach who had never managed a major club.

He previously coached Udinese, Cagliari, Napoli, Messina, Hellas Verona, Pisa, Bari and Torino.