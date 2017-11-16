MLB hopeful of having new posting agreement in place by early December

Major League Baseball hopes to put a new posting system agreement with Japan in place by early December, a deal that would allow star pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Otani to start negotiations with big league teams.

MLB Chief Legal Officer Dan Halem said a new framework has been agreed to with Nippon Professional Baseball and has been given to the Major League Baseball Players Association for its approval.

“I’m hopeful that we can wrap up our discussions with the union soon, maybe within a week,” he said Wednesday at the general managers’ meetings.

After that, MLB owners would hold a conference call for an approval vote.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll have a new system in place in which players can be posted by the NPB in early December,” he said.

Otani, a 23-year-old with the Pacific League’s Nippon Ham Fighters, would be restricted to a minor league contract with a maximum signing bonus of $3,535,000, with each team having different amounts to spend.

Otani announced Saturday he wants to move to the major leagues through the posting system, and would like to continue both hitting and pitching.

Otani helped the Fighters win the Japan Series in 2016 and was voted the Pacific League’s MVP as well as its top pitcher and designated hitter that year.

In his five seasons with the Sapporo-based Fighters, Otani has a 42-15 record on the mound with a 2.52 career ERA. He has struck out 624 batters in his 543 innings and holds the record for the fastest pitch recorded in Japan at 165 kph (102.5 mph).

At the plate, he is a .286 career hitter with 48 home runs, 150 runs scored and 166 RBIs in 1,170 plate appearances, mostly as a designated hitter.

Under the old posting rules, any MLB team interested in a posted Japanese player could offer up to $20 million for the right to negotiate with the player, with only the team that signs the player transferring the fee to the NPB club.

Halem also hopes to have a separate deal with the players’ association by mid-January on pace-of-play changes such as a pitch clock and limits on mound visits. Baseball also is considering split screens to allow commercials on broadcasts as half-innings start.

“Proposals have been exchanged and in-person meetings have taken place,” he said. “I would characterize those discussions as being in the beginning. We have a ways to go. In terms of the calendar, I think we would need to complete those discussions by mid-January in order to effectively roll them out and explain them to umpires and our clubs.”

Owners have the right for next season to unilaterally institute a 20-second pitch clock and limit a catcher to one mound visit per pitcher each inning, but baseball commissioner Rob Manfred prefers to reach an agreement with the union in time for next season.

“Both discussions are ‘ongoing’ and we remain ‘optimistic,’ ” union head Tony Clark wrote in an email to AP.