DMM.com takes full ownership of Sint-Truiden in Belgian league

Tokyo-based internet company DMM.com has taken full ownership of Belgian first-division side Sint-Truiden, the soccer club announced Wednesday.

The company acquired the final 80 percent of shares in the Limburg-based team after it had bought an initial 20 percent stake earlier in the year, the club said in a statement.

Sint-Truiden will be managed with a community-based approach, similar to the J. League model, while aiming to become one of the top teams in the Belgian First Division A, according to the Japanese company.

The new owner will focus on the maintenance of Stayen, the side’s home stadium, and training fields as well as on improving fan attendance.

DMM.com, an e-commerce and online entertainment company, bought its first tranche of the team’s stock in June before former Japan Football Association director Masahiro Shimoda took a coaching position.

The team currently sits in fourth on the league table with seven wins, three draws and four losses from their first 14 matches.