Six wrestlers still unbeaten as competition heats up

The two yokozuna competing at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament had mixed fates on Tuesday, with Kisenosato and Hakuho winning convincingly, while Harumafuji was forced to pull out after the alleged assault of a fellow wrestler.

Kisenosato (2-1) swept past No. 2 maegashira Chiyotairyu (1-2) on the third day of the 15-day meet at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.

Kisenosato, who missed all or part of the past three meets due to injuries, pushed Chiyotairyu out of the raised ring to stay in contention for his third makuuchi division championship.

With Harumafuji out, the Kyushu tourney has witnessed the absence of two yokozuna. Kakuryu withdrew from the tournament due to lower back and right ankle pain, missing part or all of a tournament for the fourth consecutive time.

The only yokozuna with a perfect record in this tourney is Hakuho (3-0), who is gunning for an unprecedented 40th championship. The yokozuna took down top-ranked maegashira Takakeisho (1-2) by gripping his mawashi and charging him toward the edge, giving a final push that made his opponent fall backwards.

He is among the six wrestlers who have come this far without a loss.

Takayasu (3-0), who competes as a demotion-threatened kadoban ozeki, kept his hopes of maintaining his elite ranking when he defeated newly promoted komusubi Onosho (1-2). He can retain his ozeki status with five more wins in the remaining 12 days.

In the day’s first bout, Daiamami (1-2), who is making his elite makuuchi division debut, pulled off his first win by beating 2nd-ranked juryo Kyokushuho (1-2).

The 24-year-old Oitekaze stable wrester grabbed onto Kyokushuho’s belt with his left hand and charged him out in a matter of moments.

“I’m happy, I want to win as many bouts as possible,” Daiamami said. “I want to fight with strength and confidence.”