Flames burn Blues in wild final period

Rookie Mark Jankowski had two goals and an assist, Kris Versteeg scored the winner with 5:31 left and the Calgary Flames scored five times in the third period to beat the St. Louis Blues 7-4 on Monday.

The Flames are finally getting secondary scoring with the line of Jankowski, Jaromir Jagr and Sam Bennett leading the way in their third game together.

In a wild third period, the Flames took the lead twice only to see the Blues come back to tie it each time. Calgary finally went in front for good when Versteeg’s shot off the wing beat goalie Jake Allen.

Hurricanes 5, Stars 1

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Teuvo Teravainen had a natural hat trick in the third period and an assist to lead the hosts past Dallas.