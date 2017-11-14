LeBron, Korver lead Cavs in rally past Knicks

LeBron James got shoved by the Knicks and then benched by his coach.

Neither could keep him down for good.

James had 23 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, Kyle Korver scored 19 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to spark a huge comeback, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat New York 104-101 on Monday night.

James also had a technical foul after a first-quarter altercation with Frank Ntilikina and Enes Kanter, which seemed to charge up the Knicks. But he didn’t lose his poise then or midway through the third quarter, when Tyronn Lue yanked the five starters with the Knicks on their way to a 23-point lead.

“I knew we had another half,” James said. “Didn’t know that I was going to get snatched like that early in the third, but I felt if I got back in I could still make some plays to help our team win.”

He did, hitting two of the Cavaliers’ nine 3-pointers in the fourth after they made just seven through three quarters and helping the Cavs charge back for their eighth straight victory at Madison Square Garden.

Cleveland outscored New York 43-25 in the fourth, making more 3s than the Knicks had baskets (eight). But the turnaround started late in the third with the second unit in.

“Now we just kept talking about chipping away, chipping away,” Dwyane Wade said. “And then as you saw Kyle Korver got going and then when you saw LeBron check back in, you knew, OK. You saw the waves coming.”

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and Kanter added 20 points and 16 boards. But Kristaps Porzingis shot only 7 for 21 while scoring 20 points as the Knicks blew their chance to beat the Cavs for the second time this season.

Warriors 110, Magic 100

In Oakland, Kevin Durant had 21 points, a season-high eight assists and seven rebounds, Shaun Livingston scored a season-best 16 points in place of injured Stephen Curry, and Golden State pulled away in the second half to beat Orlando for its seventh straight win.

Draymond Green had a season-high 20 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals as the Warriors completed a 4-0 homestand.

Nikola Vucevic scored 20 points, Evan Fournier had 16 and Aaron Gordon added 10 points and 10 rebounds in Orlando’s fourth defeat in six games.

Livingston also had six assists on a night when the Warriors were without Curry as the two-time MVP nursed a bruised right thigh.

76ers 109, Clippers 105

In Los Angeles, Joel Embiid scored 32 points, Robert Covington added 31 and Philadelphia handed the Clippers their sixth consecutive loss.

Ben Simmons had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers. Embiid grabbed a game-high 16 boards.

Lou Williams led Los Angeles (5-8) with 31 points off the bench, and Blake Griffin had 29. The Clippers started the season 4-0 but have lost eight of nine.

Trail Blazers 99, Nuggets 82

In Portland, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points apiece as the hosts beat Denver to stop a two-game skid.

The Trail Blazers built an 86-66 lead early in the fourth quarter and cruised the rest of the way. Damian Lillard had 15 points and seven assists, and Portland led by as many as 23.

Paul Millsap led the Nuggets with 18 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers.

Pelicans 106, Hawks 105

In New Orleans, Darius Miller hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, when he scored 14 of his 21 points, and the Pelicans overcame a sloppy performance to beat struggling Atlanta.

DeMarcus Cousins had 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Anthony Davis added 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots for New Orleans, which has won five of six.

Kent Bazemore scored 22 points for the Hawks, who led by 14 before fading to lose their fourth straight.

Bucks 110, Grizzlies 103

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bucks over Memphis.

Khris Middleton and John Henson had 17 points each as Milwaukee won its third straight.

Tyreke Evans scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for the Grizzlies, and Dillon Brooks added 19 points.

Lakers 100, Suns 93

In Phoenix, Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 25 points and Los Angeles pulled away late to beat the Suns.

Devin Booker had 36 points, his second consecutive game of at least 35, for Phoenix.

Brook Lopez and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 15 apiece for the Lakers, who snapped a three-game losing streak and won in Phoenix for the second time this season.

Los Angeles rookie Lonzo Ball, coming off his first career triple-double on Saturday night, did not play in the fourth quarter, when the Lakers pulled out the victory. He had seven points on 3-of-10 shooting, five rebounds, five assists and four turnovers in 28 minutes.

Wizards 110, Kings 92

In Washington, John Wall had 21 points and nine assists, Marcin Gortat scored 18 and the Wizards defeated Sacramento for its their straight win.

Otto Porter Jr. and reserve Mike Scott chipped in 15 points apiece as six Washington players scored in double figures.

George Hill led the Kings with 16 points.

Timberwolves 109, Jazz 98

In Salt Lake City, Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Jimmy Butler added 21 points and 10 assists to help Minnesota get past Utah.

Jeff Teague scored 22 points for the Timberwolves, and Taj Gibson had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points to lead the Jazz (6-8), who lost for the fourth time in their last five home games.