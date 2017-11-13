Sanfrecce to part ways with Mihael Mikic

Croatian midfielder Mihael Mikic will leave Sanfrecce Hiroshima at season’s end after playing with the side for nine seasons, the J. League first-division club announced Monday.

“When I look back, the nine years with the team have been very fulfilling,” the 37-year-old Mikic said in a statement. “Having made an amazing career (with the club) is a memory that I’ll never forget.”

Mikic, who joined Sanfrecce in 2009, is one of three foreign players to have played for the same team in nine J1 seasons. Cerezo Osaka’s South Korean goal keeper Kim Jin-hyeon and former Kawasaki Frontale striker Juninho have also accomplished the feat.

Mikic scored eight goals in 221 league matches, and helped the side win three J. League titles.