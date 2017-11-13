Kisenosato claims first win; Harumafuji stumbles again

Yokozuna Kisenosato displayed his confidence, beating Onosho at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday for his first win since he returned to the raised ring after missing all or part of the past three meets.

Kisenosato improved to 1-1 on the second day of the 15-day meet at Fukuoka Kokusai Center, while fellow grand champion Harumafuji suffered a second straight defeat, losing to No. 1 maegashira Takakeisho.

In their first career bout, Kisenosato twisted Onosho down for his 700th win in the makuuchi division, which was also his first since the fourth day of the July tourney.

“(The bout was) went just how I imagined. My opponent was very good,” Kisenosato said of the newly promoted komusubi, who had defeated Harumafuji the previous day. “I will continue to do my best from tomorrow and try to extend (my record).”

The only Japan-born yokozuna, Kisenosato had been suffering from upper arm and chest muscle injuries sustained at March’s Spring Basho, which forced him to pull out of the May and July tournaments and miss the entire September tourney, which also witnessed the withdrawal of two rival yokozuna, Hakuho and Kakuryu.

The 21-year-old Onosho has gone 10-5 in each of the past three tourneys since making his debut in the elite makuuchi division in May.

Harumafuji, the winner of the September tourney, was overpowered by Takakeisho (1-1) when pushed to the edge of the ring. The maegashira also defeated him in the September tourney, when Harumafuji was the lone yokozuna in the tournament.

In the day’s final bout, Hakuho (2-0), continued to look solid in his bid for a record 40th championship by taking down No. 1 maegashira and fellow Mongolian Tamawashi (1-1).

Takayasu (2-0), who is fighting as a demotion-threatened “kadoban” ozeki, charged No. 2 maegashira Tochiozan (0-2) out of the ring without allowing his opponent to take a hold of the ozeki’s belt.

Takayasu, who made his ozeki debut in July, pulled out of September’s autumn meet due to a right-thigh injury and needs six more wins to maintain his elite status in the banzuke rankings for January.

Earlier, sekiwake Terunofuji (0-2), who was demoted after competing as ozeki in 14 straight meets, lost to No. 3 maegashira Shohozan (2-0). He needs to win 10 of his remaining 13 bouts to regain his ozeki standing.