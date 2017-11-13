Wood hits hat trick as Devils catch fire to beat Blackhawks

After a slow start, the New Jersey Devils and Miles Wood blitzed their way back against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Wood had three goals for his first career hat trick and added an assist to help New Jersey rally for a wild 7-5 win over Chicago on Sunday night.

Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists, and Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist to give him 400 points in the NHL. Andy Greene and Brian Gibbons also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Devils, who won their second straight after a four-game skid (0-2-2). Keith Kinkaid stopped 39 shots.

With New Jersey trailing 4-1, Wood scored his second goal of the game late in the first period to start a run of five straight Devils goals. Wood came in with three goals and two assists in his first 15 games and nearly matched that in one game.

“It certainly felt good,” Wood said. “We came out a little flat as a group but we responded there in the second and third. . . . We knew it was a bad first period. We got in (the locker room) after that and said, ‘Let’s regroup here and start scoring some goals.’ “

As bad the Devils were early, coach John Hynes was delighted with the way his team responded.

“That was probably the most adversity we’ve had in a game this year,” Hynes said. “Down 4-1, pretty much being outcompeted and outplayed. It speaks to the character of our leaders and the guys on the team.”

Defenseman Jan Rutta had a goal and two assists, Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago. Artem Anisimov, Tanner Kero and rookie Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost three of four.

Capitals 2, Oilers 1 (SO)

In Washington, T.J. Oshie scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Capitals.

Dmitry Orlov scored in regulation for Washington and Braden Holtby stopped 29 shots through overtime and all three Edmonton attempts in the shootout.

Jujhar Khaira scored for the Oilers, who finished 2-1-1 on a four-game trip after winning the first two in overtime. Laurent Brossoit made 18 saves.

Lightning 2, Ducks 1

In Anaheim, J.T. Brown scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, leading Tampa Bay past the Ducks for its fourth straight win.

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots to help Tampa Bay avenge one of its only two regulation losses this season.

Jakob Silfverberg scored for Anaheim and John Gibson made 35 saves.

Sharks 2, Kings 1

In Los Angeles, Joel Ward scored the tiebreaking goal on a long deflection off his skate with 7:10 to play, and San Jose rallied from a third-period deficit.

Melker Karlsson scored the tying goal early in the third before Ward used his left skate from the faceoff circle to redirect Barclay Goodrow’s shot for his third goal of the season.