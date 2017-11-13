Kei Nishikori to play in Brisbane International

Former winner Milos Raonic and this year’s runner-up Kei Nishikori are set to return to next year’s Brisbane International, organizers said Monday.

Nishikori, ranked 22, is lining up his eighth trip to the Brisbane International, starting Dec. 31.

Nishikori, who fell to Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in this year’s final, says his aim is to go one better in 2018.

“I hope I can make the final, but my goal is to win the tournament. It’s the first tournament of the year so I’ll try and have a great tournament,” he said.

Canada’s Raonic, the former world No. 3 who defeated Roger Federer in the 2016 Brisbane final and is now ranked 24, will be playing in the Australian Open warmup tournament for the fourth time.

“The conditions are ideal for preparing leading into Melbourne (Open) and the whole Australian swing. I think it’s the best way to start off alongside the best players in the world,” Raonic said.

Raonic and Nishikori will join a strong men’s field that is headlined by world No.1 Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios and defending champion Dimitrov.