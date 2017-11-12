Mozu Katchan captures Queen Elizabeth II Cup

Mozu Katchan, the fifth favorite, won the 42nd running of the Queen Elizabeth II Cup on Sunday by a neck over Crocosmia.

With Mirco Demuro aboard, the three-year-old filly covered 2.2 km on turf at Kyoto Racecourse in 2 minutes, 14.3 seconds to capture its first G1 title. It was Demuro’s second straight victory in the race after his triumph last year on Queens Ring.

Mozu Katchan got off to a strong start and held off ninth favorite Crocosmia to win by a neck. Mikki Queen finished third another head back. The race’s favorite, Vivlos, was fifth.

It was the first victory in the race, worth ¥93 million for the winner, for trainer Ippo Sameshima.