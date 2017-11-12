Injured Yuzuru Hanyu out for three to four weeks

World and Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu will be sidelined for three to four weeks due to the ankle injury he sustained in practice for the NHK Trophy, according to a statement released by the Japan Skating Federation on Sunday afternoon.

The 22-year-old superstar was injured on Thursday when he fell while attempting a quadruple lutz and injured the lateral ligament in his right ankle. The injury forced him to withdraw from the NHK Trophy, which means he won’t be able to qualify for next month’s Grand Prix Final in Nagoya. Hanyu has won the GP Final four years in a row.

The Sochi gold medalist, who has remained in his hotel here since the injury, issued the following statement through the JSF on Sunday:

“Thank you always for your ongoing support. I am very sorry to have everyone worried. I was told by my doctors that I am to have complete rest for 10 days. I hope to recover in three to four weeks, but this is tentative.

“I will work hard on my treatment and rehabilitation to be in time for nationals. I would appreciate everybody’s consideration and understanding so that I may concentrate on the rehabilitation and my training to be able to perform well at nationals.”

The Japan nationals are scheduled for Dec. 20-24 in Tokyo. The team for the Pyeongchang Olympics will be announced at the conclusion of the event.