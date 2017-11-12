Senators beat Avalanche to sweep Sweden series

Mike Hoffman and the Ottawa Senators made the most of their short stay in Sweden.

Hoffman scored two goals to help the Senators beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Saturday for a sweep of their two regular-season games in the Swedish capital.

Mark Stone and Johnny Oduya also scored for Ottawa, which trailed 3-2 after two periods. Defenseman Erik Karlsson had two assists, giving the captain 17 points in 11 games this season.

“It’s huge,” Hoffman said. “Both the games were close, tied till the end. Leaving Sweden with four points definitely feels good.”

Oduya, a Stockholm native, drove a slap shot by Jonathan Bernier at 7:01 of the third, tying it at 3 and delighting the crowd of more than 13,000. Hoffman got the game-winning goal on a one-timer on a power play with 6:37 left.

“We were playing a real solid game,” Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said. “But what was happening, there was lot of weirdness in the game, deflections . . . and we were missing a lot of quality, high-end quality chances.”

Alexander Kerfoot and Sven Andrighetto each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who have dropped three in a row. Bernier finished with 36 saves.

“For some reason, we get hesitant with the puck in the third period,” Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog, another Swede, said. “That’s been the story all season long.”

The two games in Stockholm were part of the 2017 NHL Global Series. It was the fifth time the NHL has played regular-season games in Europe, but the first since 2011.

The Senators beat the Avalanche 4-3 in overtime in the opener on Friday.

Wild 1, Flyers 0

In Philadelphia, Jason Zucker scored his sixth goal in three games and Devan Dubnyk made 32 saves for his second straight shutout, leading Minnesota to the victory.

Rangers 4, Oilers 2

In New York, Rick Nash scored twice, leading the Rangers to their season-high sixth straight win.

Predators 5, Penguins 4 (SO)

In Nashville, Filip Forsberg scored the shootout winner to lift the Predators past Pittsburgh in a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final.

Islanders 5, Blues 2

In St. Louis, John Tavares scored early to start New York’s three-goal first period, and Thomas Greiss stopped 35 shots.

Maple Leafs 4, Bruins 1

In Boston, Mitch Marner and James van Riemsdyk each had a goal and an assist, Curtis McElhinney stopped 38 shots and the Maple Leafs beat the Bruins to complete a sweep of a home-and-home series.

Blackhawks 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT)

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Brandon Saad scored at 1:44 of overtime, and Chicago got a sorely needed victory on the road.

Jets 4, Coyotes 1

In Glendale, Arizona, Patrik Laine scored in his fifth straight game, Steve Mason stopped 29 shots and Winnipeg rallied from an early hole.

Canadiens 2, Sabres 1 (OT)

In Montreal, Max Pacioretty scored at 3:08 of overtime.

Blue Jackets 2, Red Wings 1

In Detroit, Jack Johnson scored in the ninth round of the shootout, lifting the Blue Jackets to the road win.

Devils 2, Panthers 1

In Newark, New Jersey, Cory Schneider made 32 saves to help the Devils stop a four-game slide.

Sharks 5, Canucks 0

In San Jose, Logan Couture and Chris Tierney each scored twice to help the Sharks keep up their dominance over Vancouver.