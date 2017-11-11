V-Varen Nagasaki promoted to J1 for first time

V-Varen Nagasaki earned promotion to the J. League’s first division for the first time on Saturday.

V-Varen, competing in the J2 since 2013, sealed a second-place spot in the league with a 3-1 home win over Katamare Sanuki behind goals from Daichi Inui, Yusuke Maeda and Hijiri Onaga. A crowd of 22,407 was on hand at Transcosmos Stadium to witness the historic event.

V-Varen will join second-division champions Shonan Bellmare in the J1 next season, while another J2 team will earn promotion through a playoff involving the teams finishing third to sixth.