New Zealand, Peru settle for 0-0 draw

Oceania champion New Zealand held Peru to a 0-0 draw Saturday in the first leg of their intercontinental World Cup playoff that will decide the final qualifier for Russia next year.

The teams will head to Lima next week for the second leg with the South Americans hoping to return to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years and New Zealand looking to make just its third appearance at the finals.

Peru, which finished fifth in the South American qualifying tournament and is currently ranked 10th in the world, was heavily favored to beat New Zealand